Performing Arts

Increased COVID-19 concerns postpone first candlelight concert in Wilton, of current entertainment season

By Staff
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to increased concerns about COVID-19, Wilton Candlelight Concerts has postponed the first concert of the current entertainment season. The...

www.middletownpress.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Rosanne Cash's concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall is postponed over COVID concerns

Rosanne Cash’s concert scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries has been moved to 8 p.m. May 8 because of the spreading omicron variant. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are also available but the venue asks if instead if ticket-holders might donate the cost of their tickets to the Sheldon.
SHELDON, MO
KRMG

Elton John tests positive for COVID-19, postpones concerts

Officials on Tuesday postponed Elton John’s planned concerts in Dallas after the iconic British musician tested positive for COVID-19. The postponement was announced on the American Airlines Center website hours before John was set to take the stage as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. “Fortunately, Elton...
DALLAS, TX
Current Publishing

Carmel Symphony Orchestra postpones five concerts amid COVID-19 surge

Carmel Symphony Orchestra has announced several changes to its season schedule because of the recent surge of COVID-19 omicron variant cases. The orchestra, a resident company of the Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts, is in the middle of its 2021-22 season. Five upcoming concerts are being postponed: Family Fun Concert, Jan. 23; Masterworks 3 with the Harlem String Quartet, Feb. 12; Beethoven Lives Upstairs: A Classical Kids Live! Event, Feb. 19; Pops Concert: Serpentine Fire — the Music of Earth, Wind & Fire, Feb. 26; and Side-by-Side Concert with Fishers High School featuring CSO Young Artist Competition winner Abigail Ko, March 6.
CARMEL, IN
Lompoc Record

Lompoc Concert Association postpones Friday concert due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The Lompoc Concert Association has postponed its Friday, Jan. 21, concert performance featuring flutist Jeannine Goeckeriz due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Details on a new date scheduled for the spring are forthcoming, a spokeswoman for the association said, and previously purchased tickets will be honored at that time.
LOMPOC, CA
wkzo.com

Miller Auditorium forced to postpone musical because of COVID-19 concerns

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, the tour of Menopause the Musical has postponed their scheduled February 12 performance at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo. Patrons who have already purchased tickets will have their tickets automatically transferred to the new date of Sunday,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
operawire.com

Plácido Domingo Postpones Mexico Concerts Due to COVID-19

Plácido Domingo has postponed his upcoming Mexico concerts due to COVID-19. The Arena Ciudad de Mexico noted that due to the rapid spread of the virus, the 81-year-old singer would not be able to travel over to Mexico. However, Domingo did announce new dates for the concerts. The Ciudad...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Kathryn Kates, Actress in ‘Many Saints of Newark’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, a TV, film and theater actress known for her roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Seinfeld and Orange Is the New Black, has died. She was 73. Kates, who was living with lung cancer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22 surrounded by family including her sister Mallory, brother Josh and his wife Sue Ann, her representatives confirmed. “Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer,” her reps at Headline Talent Agency said in a...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Health
Performing Arts
Public Health
Coronavirus
The Independent

Spotify says it will grant Young's request to remove music

Neil Young s music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”It wasn't immediately clear when his music will actually be taken down.“I realized I could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people,” Young said in a statement.Young had asked his management and record company publicly on Monday to remove his music from...
MUSIC
Middletown Press

Måneskin Play It Hard And Fast in ‘SNL’ Debut

Måneskin wasted no time on the stage of Studio 8H, launching into their slinky, urgent earworm “Beggin” right away, lead singer Damiano David moving in a way that can only be described as Big Marc Bolan Energy. In three-inch leather boots and a heavy smokey eye, David...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Review: Tim Roth drops out, in paradise, in ‘Sundown’

A man sits on the edge of an infinity pool contemplating his existence in Michel Franco’s “ Sundown.” It’s one of many such ennui-laden images, though the settings get less luxurious as we go along on this strange journey with Neil, a man who decides to drop out of his own life suddenly and with no explanation. Tim Roth in a quiet and intentionally inscrutable turn, plays Neil who is vacationing with family members, Alice (Charlotte Gainsbourg) and teenagers Colin (Samuel Bottomley) and Alexa (Albertine Kotting McMillan) at a tastefully extravagant resort near Acapulco Fans of the beautiful,...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Celebrity chef, formerly of Fortina, partners with Bertucci's

Celeb chef Christian Petroni, known in Connecticut as a former partner in Stamford's Fortina restaurant, is lending his expertise in Italian food to the Bertucci's restaurant group. Petroni, a past "Chopped" winner and victor on season 14 of "Food Network Star," grew up in an Italian family in the Bronx,...
STAMFORD, CT
Billboard

Måneskin Postpones 2022 European Tour Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Måneskin announced the postponement of their upcoming European tour on Monday (Jan. 24) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Hello guys, we’re very sorry but we have to tell you that we have to postpone the whole 2022 Tour in Europe and the ArenasTour in Italy because of the Covid-19 situation,” the band wrote alongside a video sharing the news on their Instagram page. “We are extremely sorry. We worked a lot for this tour and everything was set and ready to go but unfortunately in the last few days we had some bad news about the capacity of the venues.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Review: Ryan Culwell leans into his Texas Panhandle roots

Ryan Culwell, “Run Like a Bull" (Missing Piece Records)Ryan Culwell is as Texan as an El Camino with a rusty tailgate. His Panhandle roots infuse everything he does.That's as true as ever on Culwell's new album, “Run Like a Bull," the Americana singer-songwriter's third LP. It's more like his first album, “Flatlands" than his second “The Last American," though the latter had its virtues. Here Culwell builds on a growing body of great music in all the best ways — and the feel of home rises out of these songs like dust on a long, flat highway.Sounding like you're from...
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Good Boss,’ ‘Plaza Catedral’ Open and Close Miami Film Festival

The Miami Film Festival has announced its opening and closing titles for its upcoming 39th edition. The festival, which showcases works from filmmaker’s in the Ibero-American diaspora, will premiere and end with two films listed on the Oscar shortlist for international feature film. “The Good Boss” (El Buen Patrón), a comedy written and directed by Spain’s Fernando León de Aranoa, will open the festival, which will close with “Plaza Catedral,” the sophomore narrative feature of Panamanian director Abner Benaim. “The Good Boss” stars Javier Bardem as Blanco, the owner of a family business up for consideration for a local award for business...
MIAMI, FL
The Times-Reporter

Winners announced in annual photography contest

NEW PHILADELPHIA — The former Tuscarawas County Amateur Photographers Association, now known as Focus Point, in partnership with the Tuscarawas County Center for the Arts, announced winners of the 2022 annual photography contest and exhibition. There were 20 photographs selected by two judges — Terry Barnhill and Katie Finnicum...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH

Community Policy