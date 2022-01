On Monday, January 17th, a Lubbock man was arrested after it's said he threw a sledgehammer through a car's window and hit the driver. It all began near North Sherman Avenue and Bates Street that afternoon. The suspect, 43-year-old Francisco Bazan, along with another unidentified man, were arguing in the front yard of a woman's house. She told them to leave, and they complied. The woman's relation to either men wasn't made clear.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO