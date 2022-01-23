ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition possibly leaked

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year at the LA Auto Show, Chevrolet put out a display of scale-model C8 Corvettes painted in the full range of exterior colors available. The problem, as the Corvette Forum member who posted photos of the display realized, was that the Bowling Green Assembly Plant that builds Corvettes is limited...

