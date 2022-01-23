2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition possibly leaked

Chevrolet has put together a promotional video for the eagerly-anticipated Chevrolet Corvette Z06. If developing a mid-engine Stingray wasn't enough of a challenge, the iconic Z06 was fitted with a unique, flat-plane crank V8 developing 670 horsepower before being upgraded to handle better than ever. Part of guaranteeing that handling ability was a load of testing at Germany's most notorious track, but why did Corvette engineers spend so much time at the Nurburgring when they knew they already had a Stingray-beating machine? Well, it has to do with the company's ambitions of taking on the world's very best, both on the road and on the track. And if the below video is anything to go by, everyone involved seems very excited about the possibilities of making the Europeans tremble.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO