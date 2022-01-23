C.H. Booth Library Upcoming FREE Zoom Programs

Thinking about a new kitchen in the new year? Learn about modern kitchen design in a free virtual presentation hosted by Phoenixville Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7:00 PM. The presentation will be given by Liz Walton, a locally acclaimed design leader, certified kitchen designer, and CEO of her full-service, luxury interior design firm, Liz Walton Home. Topics she will cover include: does the “triangle” still exist?; defining work zones; appliances; design tips; common mistakes; and the future of kitchens. With 20 years of celebrated expertise, Liz Walton has become a local household name with features in The Washington Post, Philadelphia Inquirer and MyDomaine. Today, she is recognized as the “go-to” luxury designer and trusted project advisor to high-profile, professional families in Philadelphia. Hidden design resources, passionate expertise, and a tailored, turn-key approach to each family are the hallmarks of Liz’s projects. Liz is a Phoenixville-area resident and resides on Valley Forge Mountain with her husband, two children, and dog. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/kitchen-design or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance with using Zoom.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO