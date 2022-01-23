ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C.H. Booth Library Upcoming FREE Zoom Programs

hamlethub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpymistresses - The Story of Allied Women Spies of WWII: January 25 at 7:00 pm via Zoom. John Cilio tells stories about the Spies belonging to a special group of people with flexible identities, elastic morals, and situational ethics. They covertly serve their governments, some, multiple governments. Uncover more about a...

news.hamlethub.com

theweektoday.com

Reading programs set for all ages at Mattapoisett Library

Mattapoisett Free Public Library, 7 Barstow St., is offering a series of events in January. The library is participating in Food for Fines for the month of January. Patrons can support at-risk community members and clear up old fines by donating food to the Mattapoisett public health nurse's food pantry.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Gale Free Library Happenings!

What is happening in the Children’s Room at Gale Free Library in Holden? We have the inside scoop. Although the story times have been cancelled for January, there is still some fun going on with Scavenger Hunts this month!. Scavenger Hunt #1: Fish and the Shark! Make your way...
HOLDEN, MA
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Sutton Library: Take part in a book discussion

The Sutton Public Library is at 4 Uxbridge Road. Properly worn masks covering the nose and mouth are still required for anyone over the age of 2. Lobby pick-up and home delivery will continue to be available for the foreseeable future. Lobby pick-up is available six days a week, Monday and Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Home deliveries are made on Wednesdays. Home delivery is available to anyone in Sutton who desires it; there are no qualifications other than that you live in town.
SUTTON, MA
Mercury

Phoenixville Public Library offers free online programs

Thinking about a new kitchen in the new year? Learn about modern kitchen design in a free virtual presentation hosted by Phoenixville Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7:00 PM. The presentation will be given by Liz Walton, a locally acclaimed design leader, certified kitchen designer, and CEO of her full-service, luxury interior design firm, Liz Walton Home. Topics she will cover include: does the “triangle” still exist?; defining work zones; appliances; design tips; common mistakes; and the future of kitchens. With 20 years of celebrated expertise, Liz Walton has become a local household name with features in The Washington Post, Philadelphia Inquirer and MyDomaine. Today, she is recognized as the “go-to” luxury designer and trusted project advisor to high-profile, professional families in Philadelphia. Hidden design resources, passionate expertise, and a tailored, turn-key approach to each family are the hallmarks of Liz’s projects. Liz is a Phoenixville-area resident and resides on Valley Forge Mountain with her husband, two children, and dog. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/kitchen-design or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information or assistance with using Zoom.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Wesley Johnson
hamlethub.com

Hart Library Museum Passes Available.

As a 21st century library, John C. Hart strives to support lifetime learning for everyone in the community. A Hart Library card holder will not only have access to technology, multimedia contents, and educational programs, but also museums and recreational institutions. The Museum Pass service is supported by the Friends...
MUSEUMS
millburysutton.com

Programs with the Millbury Public Library: Break-in Bags for February

Some programs require registration. To register, call us at 508-865-1181. Reminder -- masks covering mouth and nose are required until further notice. Jan. 21-April 30, 2022 - Need extra help with a subject? Tutoring available for all ages. This service will be provided for a whole year. Available to Millbury residents who have a library card beginning with 27414. Tutoring available 2-11 p.m., seven days a week. Sponsored by the Millbury Cultural Council.
MILLBURY, MA
hamlethub.com

Fun Stuff at home with the Somers Library

January 29th is National Puzzle Day and there are so many ways to celebrate! Puzzles are not only fun for cold winter days, but they are also great for building cognitive skills. Jigsaws, crosswords, and word searches are just a few of the different kinds of puzzles to enjoy. Fun...
SOMERS, CT
clemmonscourier.net

Upcoming events at the Clemmons Library

Here are some upcoming events for the Clemmons Library. • Family Movie Night: Every Monday at 5:30 p.m. — Join in to watch a family-friendly movie in the storytime room. Movies will range from G to PG ratings. No registration required. For more information, visit the Clemmons Branch Library website.
CLEMMONS, NC
Plumas County News

Library receives grant and schedules Zoom meeting to discuss new program

The Plumas County Library is hosting a Zoom Meeting to discuss the program Families Read Together on Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022 from 11 a.m.- noon. Plumas County Library was one of six libraries in California to receive the Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries $3,000 grant. The Library partnered with Plumas County Correction Facility to create the program Families Read Together, an initiative to help connect inmates with their children by reading to them over recorded video. Each family will receive the five books and the video of the guardian reading them to their child, fostering both literacy and familial connection. Inmates will also be able to add a handwritten card with their books. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Dixie Fire the program got off to a late start, and the first videos were recorded and sent to the families in October 2021.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Renna Media

The Library of the Chathams announces February Programs

Wednesdays, February 2nd to April 13th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). Appointments for this free service may be made in person or by calling the library at 973-635-0603. Please bring all your financial records from 2021, copies of your 2020 Federal and State tax returns, all printed and blank forms from the Internal Revenue Service, picture identification, and proof of Social Security for all dependents filing.
CHATHAM, NJ
leominsterchamp.com

Upcoming events at the Leominster Public Library

Join the Dr. Martin T. Feldman Children’s Room on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. for a fun filled afternoon building LEGOS with friends! This program is suitable for ages 6-12. Registration is required. Mitten Story and Craft Time. Children aged 3-6 and a caregiver are welcome to come...
LEOMINSTER, MA
hamlethub.com

Get a BLOWOUT Membership at Whip Salon in Newtown

Need some pampering to combat the winter doldrums? Why not treat yourself to a blowout membership at Whip Salon. Choose from 2x, 4x or 8x blowouts per month. Memberships come with discounted pricing, free hot tools, complimentary beverages and other membership perks like special giveaways. (Psssst fellas...makes a terrific Valentine's Day gift too).
NEWTOWN, CT
hamlethub.com

New Writer’s Club! The Writing Habit, Mondays, Beginning January 24th

10:30am -12:00pm (Session A) or 12:30pm - 2:00pm (Session B) There are two sessions for this program - please sign up for one or the other. Meeting dates: 1/24, 1/31, 2/7, 2/14, 2/28, 3/7, 3/14, 3/21, 3/28, 4/4, 4/11, & 4/18. Important: This program will start off virtually, but will be in-person as soon as it is safe.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dailycitizen.news

Dalton-Whitfield library changes some programming, hours

Effective immediately, the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library will pause in-person birth to 5-years-old programming until March 1. The safety of all of our patrons is of utmost importance. This age group may be most vulnerable, cannot wear a mask consistently, and social distancing can be problematic. This pause will only affect Move and Groove. We welcome parents to bring their children in to check out books and movies.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
freelibrary.org

Find a New Hobby with the Free Library!

Did you know that January is National Hobby Month?. From baking bread in mass quantities to perfecting our puzzle skills, many of us have used these unorthodox past two years to find new things we enjoy doing in our downtime! Are you looking for your next hobby? Let the Free Library help!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hamlethub.com

Maloney Invites Hudson Valley Residents to Participate in His 8th Annual Valentines for Veterans Program

To honor our veterans’ service and sacrifice, Representative Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18) has announced his eighth annual “Valentines for Veterans” initiative, encouraging his neighbors throughout the Hudson Valley to join him in making Valentine’s Day cards to send to our veterans. Rep. Maloney’s Valentines for Veterans program provides schools, families, individuals, and businesses in the Hudson Valley with the opportunity to send Valentine’s Day greetings to our veterans. The cards will be hand-delivered to veterans at the VA Hudson Valley Health Care Facility at Castle Point.
POLITICS
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock Library’s Zoom draws a crowd

The response was largely positive to the Woodstock Library’s Zoom presentation on a planned move to Bearsville, with about 70 people attending over two sessions, January 12 and 13 . . . ➜ Subscribe to keep reading. Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo. See subscription options >. Already a subscriber?
WOODSTOCK, NY

