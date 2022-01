The LA Rams pass rush is not playing around right now. Since a three-sack performance in Week 18, the LA Rams have been getting to the quarterback. The Rams got to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for two sacks but harassed him throughout the entire game. By the final gun, he has passed 19 of 34 times (55.9 percent accuracy) for 137 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO