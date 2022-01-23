ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘How I Met Your Father’ doesn’t capture the magic of its predecessor

By Adam Forsgren, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Cover picture for the article“How I Met Your Father” tries. It brings back the formula of a young, attractive New Yorker looking for a soulmate. It brings back the idea of a group of young friends having misadventures. It appropriates the idea of a parent telling their child a love story. It even brings back...

wrvo.org

'How I Met Your Father' tries to learn from a 'Mother' of mistakes

Let us not rehash the bad feelings around the poorly conceived ending of How I Met Your Mother. I spent happy years watching that show, loved much of what it did with its talented cast, and don't believe in regretting that time just because the charming premise of its pilot (sometimes the person who seems to be your romantic soulmate is not, but they may still be incredibly special to you) was betrayed by its ending (psych! She actually is his romantic soulmate LOL ha ha).
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
thecinemaholic.com

Is Jason Segel’s Marshall Eriksen in How I Met Your Father?

CBS’ sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’ comprises several endearing characters. From the protagonist Ted Mosby to the ever-loved Barney Stinson, the characters of the show always succeed in moving the viewers’ hearts. Jason Segel’s Marshall Eriksen is also one among them. As Ted’s best friend and Lily’s partner, Marshall does steal our love with his admirable demeanor.
thecinemaholic.com

Is How I Met Your Father Based on a True Story?

Set in 2050, Hulu’s sitcom ‘How I Met Your Father’ revolves around Sophie, who tells her son the story of how she met his father. Sophie’s story begins in 2022, as she encounters a group of people that turns her life around. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the show progresses through Sophie’s struggles to be in a meaningful relationship and the friendships she cherishes. As her relatable experiences affect the viewers, one must be wondering whether Sophie and her adventures are rooted in reality. If you are curious about the genesis of the show, we have got you covered!
solzyatthemovies.com

How I Met Your Father Lives Up To Expectations

How I Met Your Father, the sequel to the long-running How I Met Your Mother, lives up to the expectations as the series begins on Hulu. In another world, maybe How I Met Your Dad would still be on the air. However, the world isn’t perfect and it never made it to series. In any event, it took a few years for another attempt to get off the ground. I’m happy to report that How I Met Your Father lives up to my expectations after watching the first four episodes.
thecinemaholic.com

Is How I Met Your Father on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, ‘How I Met Your Father’ is a sitcom that revolves around a New Yorker named Sophie, who narrates the story of how she met her son’s father. Sophie’s friends are a big part of her life and are there to support her during her divorce from her first husband. The show serves as a standalone sequel to the iconic sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother‘ and stars Hilary Duff in the lead role. If you’re interested in watching the show and are looking for ways you can do that, here is all the streaming information you’re going to need!
Twinfinite

How I Met Your Father Pays Touching Tribute to Bob Saget

Earlier this week, the first two episodes of Hulu’s spinoff series to How I Met Your Mother, titled How I Met Your Father, were released. At the end of the second episode, the show paid tribute to the late Bob Saget, who was responsible for narrating the original CBS comedy, playing an older Ted Mosby.
whdh.com

‘How I Met Your Father’ trailer has dropped

(CNN) — The first trailer for “How I Met Your Father” is here. The “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff series for Hulu tells the story of how Sophie, played by Kim Cattrall, meets her son’s father. Cattrall appears in the trailer, saying, “This...
Elite Daily

Here Are The Best Theories About The Father On How I Met Your Father

One of the major reasons How I Met Your Mother was such a success was because it was a sitcom with an inherent mystery, so of course Hulu’s new sequel series How I Met Your Father is carrying that same torch. Obviously, the first thing you’re going to wonder when pressing play on the show is just who is the father on How I Met Your Father. Unlike HIMYM, the premiere episode actually narrowed down the choices, so let’s go over all the major theories.
d23.com

Meet the Characters of How I Met Your Father on Hulu

The brand-new original comedy series How I Met Your Father premieres today on Hulu with two episodes and stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma. In the near future, Sophie (Kim Cattrall) tells her young son how she met his father—a story that catapults audiences back to the year 2021, when Sophie (Duff) and her close group of friends were in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they wanted out of life, and how to find love in the age of dating apps and infinite options.
Newsday

'How I Met Your Father' review: The shaggy-dog story returns

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Sophie (Hilary Duff) is a New York based-photographer just getting her career on track while her love life veers badly off. She's just met a nice guy via Tinder, Ian (Daniel Augustin, "David Makes Man") but there's a complication (he's about to move to Australia). Her roommate, Valentina (Francia Raisa, "Grown-ish"), is just back from London Fashion Week with new boyfriend, Charlie (Tom Ainsley). Then, after meeting Jesse (Christopher Lowell, "GLOW") and his friend Sid (Suraj Sharma,"God Friended Me") — who is trying to get a new bar off the ground — during an Uber ride, Sophie's prospects either improve or lead to another dead end. Viewers won't know which know until the series' end because like "How I Met Your Mother,'' this is all about Sophie telling her son in the year 2050 (Kim Cattrall plays the future Sophie, reclining on a couch, sipping chardonnay) how she indeed met his father.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'How I Met Your Father' is almost as adorable as the sitcom that inspired it

Two previous attempts to create a "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff never saw the light of day. Well, third time's the charm. The concept is pretty much the same; it's just that the genders have switched places. Hilary Duff is a little grating as the lovesick lead, but the writers leave plenty of screen time to the top-notch supporting cast, which includes newcomer Tien Tran as a small-town transplant who's always a New York minute away from a panic attack. Keep an eye out for clever nods to the original CBS sitcom. Tuesday on Hulu.
thecinemaholic.com

Is Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Father?

Out of all the memorable characters of CBS’ sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ Neil Patrick Harris‘ Barney Stinson stands apart with his suave and confidence. Barney’s outrageous tricks and ways to lure women is a pivotal part of the show’s narrative, and he holds a “legen-wait for it-dary” place in the hearts of the fans. Naturally, admirers of the character must be wondering about the prospects of seeing the return of Barney in the show’s standalone sequel, ‘How I Met Your Father.’ On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the involvement of Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in the sequel sitcom!
TVLine

How I Met Your Father: Yes, That Was Leighton Meester in the Series Premiere

Blink and you might have missed Leighton Meester‘s stealth cameo in the How I Met Your Father premiere. TVLine has confirmed that the Gossip Girl alumna plays Meredith, ex-girlfriend of Chris Lowell’s Jesse, in the #ProposalFail video seen in Episode 1. She will recur throughout the first season of Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother sequel series, but additional details — including when her character might resurface — are being kept under wraps. During the premiere, which was released Tuesday, struggling musician Jesse explains to Hilary Duff’s Sophie that Meredith, his former bandmate and the one woman he ever loved, rejected him. The aforementioned...
