Master review: Regina Hall confronts campus racism in elegant thriller that tips toward the supernatural

By Joshua Rothkopf
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Master's fictional Ancaster College — nearly as old as America itself, we hear — the air is chokingly elitist: imposing stone cathedrals of higher learning, slanted ceilings, and plenty of places to feel dwarfed by history. (Vassar serves nicely for this Northeastern's Ivy's exteriors.) Writer-director Mariama Diallo, herself a Yale...

awardswatch.com

Sundance Review: Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown preach a committed yet familiar gospel in church satire ‘Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul’ [Grade: B-]

“You’ve got to be strong to be a First Lady.” That’s a line stated by Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) early on in Adamma Ebo’s feature debut (which she co-produced with her twin sister Adanne), Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, that resonates throughout every moment we spend with her. She is the wife of a predominant Baptist pastor, Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), and their mega church, Wander To Greater Paths, is in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia, with a predominantly African American congregation. Within the opening minutes of the film, we see footage of the 25,000 members of their church gathering to hear Lee-Curtis’s sermons, while Trinitie proudly looks on. They’ve built a connection and trust with the community for over nine years, which is why when allegations of sexual misconduct about Lee-Curtis were made public, the couple had no choice to go into hiding and shut down their church until these allegations were either handled in court or settled. Not completely unlike the what befell 1980s evangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker and turned into a 2021 film starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield.
RELIGION
punchdrunkcritics.com

Sundance Review: ‘Master’

Being Black in America can be its own kind of horror story. That’s why the genre is so perfectly suited to examinations of race, as we’ve seen in a plethora of films such as Get Out, Antebellum, and Candyman. Mariama Diallo’s debut feature, Master, joins their ranks and as fitting drama surrounding the issue it’s an effectively sharp look at the struggles of three Black women trying to fit in at a prestigious, all-white New England university. But as effective horror, fans looking for a good fright may find it seriously lacking in enough scares to bind its themes together.
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

Mariama Diallo’s MASTER Starring Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, and Amber

In writer-director Mariama Diallo’s debut feature, Master, three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister. Professor Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) has recently been promoted to “Master” of a residence hall, the first time at storied Ancaster College that a Black woman has held the post. Determined to breathe new life into a centuries-old tradition, Gail soon finds herself wrapped up in the trials and tribulations of Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), an energetic and optimistic Black freshman. Jasmine’s time at Ancaster hits a snag early on when she’s assigned a dorm room that is rumored to be haunted. Things get worse when Jasmine clashes in the classroom with Liv Beckman (Amber Gray), a professor in the middle of her own racially charged tenure review. As Gail tries to maintain order and fulfill the duties of a Master, the cracks begin to show in Ancaster’s once-immaculate facade. After a career spent fighting to make it into Ancaster’s inner circle, Gail is confronted with the horrifying prospect of what lies beneath, her question ultimately becoming not whether the school is haunted, but by whom.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Fatal Attraction review – stage thriller is an affair to forget

Lock up your rabbits! The 1987 thriller that inspired the phrase “bunny boiler” – to describe a psychotically clingy lover – is back. Fatal Attraction exploited the terror of sexual promiscuity in the shadow of Aids, as well as the Reagan-era idealisation of the nuclear family. Cinema audiences booed the vengeful woman spurned by her married lover. Has the emphasis shifted now that gaslighting, white-male privilege and #MeToo have entered the lexicon?
MOVIES
newschannel20.com

Sundance 2022: Psychological thriller 'Master' explores the lingering horror of bias

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — MASTER. Starring: Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam, Amber Gray. Sundance Synopsis: At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three women strive to find their place. Gail Bishop (Regina Hall), just instated as “Master,” a dean of students, discovers what lies behind the school’s immaculate façade; first-year student Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee) confronts a new home that is cold and unwelcoming; and literature professor Liv Beckman (Amber Gray) collides with colleagues who question her right to belong. Navigating politics and privilege, they encounter increasingly terrifying manifestations of the school’s haunted past and present.
MOVIES
Park Record

Actor Regina Hall learns new perspectives through each of her roles

Actor Regina Hall stepped into the shoes of two different characters in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival offerings. In Mariama Diallo’s debut feature “Master,” Hall plays a Black woman who is the newly appointed dean of students in a predominantly white college built upon a witches gallows hill in Salem, Masachusettes. And in the Ebo twins’ satirical mockumentary “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul,” Hall is Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a southern megachurch who, along with her husband, has to rebuild the reputation of their church and themselves after a scandal.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh To Star In Scripted Supernatural Thriller Podcast ‘Don’t Mind: Cruxmont’

EXCLUSIVE: Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury in Netflix hit series Bridgerton, is moving into podcasting. The actor, who also starred in two seasons of Doctor Who, is to star in scripted podcast Don’t Mind: Cruxmont. The series comes from Fool & Scholar Productions, which is behind the Dungeons and Dragons podcast Dark Dice starring Jeff Goldblum. Don’t Mind: Cruxmont is a supernatural mystery thriller set in the fictional English village of Cruxmont, a sleepy town with a dark secret. Andoh, who is also producing an adaptation of Island Queen with Bridgerton director Julie Anne Robinson, voices the role of Dr. Gwen Kingston, a...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Speak No Evil review: Social satire meets pure terror in Sundance's breakout thriller

Pay no attention to the shades of late-night cable in the title; Speak No Evil is a lamentably generic name for a movie as stark and unsettling as Christian Tafdrup's queasy, inexorable thriller, which premiered this past weekend at the Sundance Film Festival. (As in many things, it's better in the original Danish: Gæsterne, or "The Guests").
MOVIES
UPI News

Sundance movie review: 'Resurrection' is an intense, creepy thriller

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Resurrection, which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, is an intense thriller. Anchored by performances by Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth, Resurrection delivers the shocks while never quite going where you might expect. Margaret (Hall) has a rigid, controlled lifestyle. She counsels her...
MOVIES
Entertainment
ourquadcities.com

Linda Cook review: ‘The 355’ is an espionage thriller wannabe

Its cast is far superior than the movie itself. “The 355” is part of what, every year, can be considered “January junk.” Studios throw out movies, some of which have been on a shelf for some time, or films in which they have little faith, and they see what sticks – so to speak – with audiences who see them on the big screen.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Sundance 2022 Review: RESURRECTION, Stellar Rebecca Hall Shines in Twisty Psychological Thriller

In writer-director Andrew Semens’s (Nancy, Please) brilliantly twisty, disquieting psychological thriller, Resurrection, his first film since making his feature-length debut a decade ago, the central character, Margaret (an eerily transcendent Rebecca Hall) delivers a stunning, seven-minute monologue to an increasingly incredulous, increasingly discomfited younger colleague, Gwyn (Angela Wong Carbone).
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Killing Eve’, ‘Dune’ & ‘The Sandman’ Stars Join Hulu Original Drama ‘Washington Black’, Filming To Begin Next Month

EXCLUSIVE: Killing Eve and A Discovery Of Witches star Edward Bluemel, Dune actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster and newcomer Eddie Karanja (After Ever After) have joined Sterling K. Brown, Iola Evans and Ernest Kingsley Jr as series regulars in Hulu drama series Washington Black, we can reveal. Hulu has ordered the sprawling nine-episode limited drama straight to series with filming due to begin next month for producer 20th Television. The show will follow an 11-year-old boy who embarks on a globe-trotting journey of identity after fleeing a Barbados sugar plantation aboard a flying machine in the company of his master’s eccentric inventor brother. Brit Karanja will play the ‘Young...
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

The Cursed Trailer: Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Stars in This Supernatural Thriller

Kelly Reilly goes from battling monsters in human skin in Yellowstone to taking on a supernatural enemy in The Cursed, formerly known as Eight for Silver when it premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The just-released trailer shows a town under attack and hints at a supernature nature creature as the culprit.
MOVIES
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Individual wearing skirt reveals they were turned away from bar for not ‘dressing his gender’

An individual has called out a lounge after they were denied entry because they were wearing a skirt and not “dressing his gender”.Pako Zolanski, 25, who goes by the username @pakozolanski on TikTok, recently uploaded a video taken outside of Monticello ATL, a lounge in Marietta, Georgia, where they had gone to celebrate a friend’s birthday.However, in the clip, a manager for the lounge can be seen explaining why the 25-year-old, who uses he/she/they pronouns, according to their TikTok bio, would not be allowed inside.“Let me explain. It’s just like when you go to some places, they say: ‘We can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

