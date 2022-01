OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Port of Oakland’s Board of Commissioners will consider a proposed sand and gravel storage facility on their property at a meeting later this week, but the proposal is facing strong opposition from some West Oakland residents who say they are tired of having to live with the dirty air coming from the Port. A company called Eagle Rock Aggregates wants to put an open-air sand and gravel storage and distribution facility on 18 acres of Port property, just behind Berths 20, 21 and 22. The material would be shipped in from Canada and off-loaded using an overhead...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO