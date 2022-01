A St. Paul man enjoyed a happy reunion Thursday after the safe return of his bullmastiff puppy that was in his car when it was stolen more than a week ago, police said. Matt Thoreen had placed 4-month-old Kua in a kennel Jan. 17 and loaded it into his parked car in the 1700 block of James Avenue in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. With the car running, Thoreen went back inside his home for his work boots. When he returned about a minute later, the car and dog were gone.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO