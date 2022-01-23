Two Livingston County teenage boys were killed Saturday night after a crash in Genoa Township.

At 10:51 p.m. Livingston County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Hacker and McClements roads after a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck struck a 1998 Honda Civic.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 16-year-old Fowlerville boy was driving the pickup eastbound on McClements Road and failed to stop at the intersection.

Three 16-year old boys from Howell were passengers in the pickup truck, according to a press release.

After the collision, the Ford F-150 left the roadway and overturned ejecting both the driver and one of the passengers, according to officials.

Officials said the Fowlerville teen and the ejected Howell teen were pronounced dead on scene.

The remaining teens, including the 19-year-old South Lyon man driving the Honda Civic, were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said none of the occupants in the Ford F-150 were utilizing their seat belts.

The roadway was closed for approximately four and a half hours during the investigation and cleanup.

The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by Brighton Area Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Livingston County EMS.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Two Livingston County teens killed in Saturday night crash in Genoa Township