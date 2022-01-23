ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets defense is finally turning a corner

By Jack Simone
At The Hive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFun fact #1 - The Charlotte Hornets have not lost a game this season when they allow less than 110 points. This is a point that’s been brought up time and time again in the past few weeks. Fun fact #2 - They’ve done that six times in...

www.atthehive.com

Comments / 0

Related
At The Hive

Preview: Hornets will try to make some shots against the Raptors

What: Charlotte Hornets (26-21) at Toronto Raptors (22-22) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Hornets are coming off the worst 3-point shooting performance in team history. I thought it was going to be one of the worst in NBA history, but boy howdy are there some bad shooting nights throughout the annals of recent history. The Nuggets had a game in 2012 where they attempted 22 3-point attempts and made exactly zero. The Rockets had a game last season where they took 45 3-point attempts to match the Hornets four makes. The Celtics had a 4-for-42 3-point shooting performance a few weeks ago, and that’s only one of two 3-point shooting performances that the Celtics have had this season that were worse that what the Hornets put out there Sunday night.
NBA
At The Hive

Recap: Hornets can’t overcome slow start, lose to Raptors, 125-113

LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges scored 25 points and 22 points respectively but their offense wasn’t enough to overcome the Charlotte Hornets poor defense as they lost to the Toronto Raptors, 115-98. The Hornets provided little resistance defensively to start the game against a very shorthanded Raptors team. That...
NBA
NBA

Hornets’ Defense Goes South North of the Border

Making their first trip to Toronto in almost two years, the Charlotte Hornets had a night to forget – especially on the defensive end – on Tuesday evening, which ended with the Raptors cruising to a 125-113 home victory. LaMelo Ball finished with a team-high 25 points and...
NBA
At The Hive

Preview: Hornets try to get back on track against the Pacers

What: Charlotte Hornets (26-22) at Indiana Pacers (17-31) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Hornets have had a couple of bad games in their last outings. On Sunday, they shot about as poorly as an NBA team could ever shoot en route to a blowout loss. On Tuesday, they made a few more shots, but they decided to not play defense in return and again lost by a lot of points.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Borrego
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards#The New York Knicks#The Boston Celtics
DawgsDaily

Jaheim Singletary Ranked No. 1 Corner in Final Rankings

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022. This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, ‘That’s going to be a big day for all of us’

Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy