Hornets defense is finally turning a corner

What: Charlotte Hornets (26-21) at Toronto Raptors (22-22) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Hornets are coming off the worst 3-point shooting performance in team history. I thought it was going to be one of the worst in NBA history, but boy howdy are there some bad shooting nights throughout the annals of recent history. The Nuggets had a game in 2012 where they attempted 22 3-point attempts and made exactly zero. The Rockets had a game last season where they took 45 3-point attempts to match the Hornets four makes. The Celtics had a 4-for-42 3-point shooting performance a few weeks ago, and that’s only one of two 3-point shooting performances that the Celtics have had this season that were worse that what the Hornets put out there Sunday night.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO