ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Increased COVID-19 concerns postpone first candlelight concert in Wilton, of current entertainment season

By Staff
Norwalk Hour
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to increased concerns about COVID-19, Wilton Candlelight Concerts has postponed the first concert of the current entertainment season. The...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Rosanne Cash's concert at the Sheldon Concert Hall is postponed over COVID concerns

Rosanne Cash’s concert scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries has been moved to 8 p.m. May 8 because of the spreading omicron variant. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds are also available but the venue asks if instead if ticket-holders might donate the cost of their tickets to the Sheldon.
SHELDON, MO
passyunkpost.com

Candlelight concerts at Bok Auditorium

January 25, 2022 Joseph Myers Bok Building, Fever, Listeso String Quartet. Local quartets will present interpretations of hits—modern and classic—through March. The Bok Auditorium, 800 Mifflin Street, will host a series of candlelight concerts performed by live musicians now through March. The concerts are presented by Fever, a global event promoter. The series kicks off with an anime-themed concert at 6 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022. 17 anime themes will be performed by Listeso String Quartet, part of a national partnership promoting local musicians.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Covid#Candlelight#Performing
Canyon News

Concerts For 2022 Postponed Due To Covid-19!

HOLLYWOOD—I still can’t believe I’m writing about the pandemic, it’s been two long years. The highly contagious omicron variant has led to a spike in coronavirus infections across the U.S. at the start of 2022, with the number increasing every day-and as a result, COVID-19 continues to take its toll on the live music industry. As announcements of cancellations and postponements roll in, here are some of the latest artists that have cancelled or rescheduled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Miller Auditorium forced to postpone musical because of COVID-19 concerns

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, the tour of Menopause the Musical has postponed their scheduled February 12 performance at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo. Patrons who have already purchased tickets will have their tickets automatically transferred to the new date of Sunday,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wyrz.org

Carmel Symphony announces concert postponements, citing safety concerns

CARMEL IN — Carmel Symphony Orchestra (CSO) has announced several changes to its season schedule due to the current surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant cases. The orchestra – a resident company of the Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts – is in the middle of its 2021-22 season. In the interest of safety for all, five upcoming concert dates are being postponed:
CARMEL, IN
Billboard

Måneskin Postpones 2022 European Tour Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Måneskin announced the postponement of their upcoming European tour on Monday (Jan. 24) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Hello guys, we’re very sorry but we have to tell you that we have to postpone the whole 2022 Tour in Europe and the ArenasTour in Italy because of the Covid-19 situation,” the band wrote alongside a video sharing the news on their Instagram page. “We are extremely sorry. We worked a lot for this tour and everything was set and ready to go but unfortunately in the last few days we had some bad news about the capacity of the venues.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Hollywood Reporter

Kathryn Kates, Actress in ‘Many Saints of Newark’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, a TV, film and theater actress known for her roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Seinfeld and Orange Is the New Black, has died. She was 73. Kates, who was living with lung cancer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22 surrounded by family including her sister Mallory, brother Josh and his wife Sue Ann, her representatives confirmed. “Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer,” her reps at Headline Talent Agency said in a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Spotify says it will grant Young's request to remove music

Neil Young s music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”It wasn't immediately clear when his music will actually be taken down.“I realized I could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people,” Young said in a statement.Young had asked his management and record company publicly on Monday to remove his music from...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Life & Beth’: Violet Young To Play Teen Amy Schumer In Hulu Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Young actress Violet Young has been cast as a series regular, sharing a character with star Amy Schumer in the Hulu series Life & Beth. Written, directed, executive produced and headlined by Schumer, Life & Beth follows Beth (Schumer), whose life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Review: Tim Roth drops out, in paradise, in ‘Sundown’

A man sits on the edge of an infinity pool contemplating his existence in Michel Franco’s “ Sundown.” It’s one of many such ennui-laden images, though the settings get less luxurious as we go along on this strange journey with Neil, a man who decides to drop out of his own life suddenly and with no explanation. Tim Roth in a quiet and intentionally inscrutable turn, plays Neil who is vacationing with family members, Alice (Charlotte Gainsbourg) and teenagers Colin (Samuel Bottomley) and Alexa (Albertine Kotting McMillan) at a tastefully extravagant resort near Acapulco Fans of the beautiful,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Norwalk Hour

NBC Orders Mike Daniels Pilot Based on Dutch Series ‘A’dam – E.V.A.’

According to the show’s logline, it “chronicles the epic love and lives of two complete strangers whose multiple run-ins begin to defy coincidence and lead both to believe in fate. This show breaks the mold by pairing a serialized, stand-up-and-cheer romantic comedy with the wildly diverse and often unexpected human stories of anyone who finds themselves six degrees from Adam and Eva.” The Dutch series ran from 2011 to 2016 and was critically acclaimed, winning several awards for best TV series, direction and script. Teun Luijkx and Eva van de Wijdeven starred as the titular characters.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Good Boss,’ ‘Plaza Catedral’ Open and Close Miami Film Festival

The Miami Film Festival has announced its opening and closing titles for its upcoming 39th edition. The festival, which showcases works from filmmaker’s in the Ibero-American diaspora, will premiere and end with two films listed on the Oscar shortlist for international feature film. “The Good Boss” (El Buen Patrón), a comedy written and directed by Spain’s Fernando León de Aranoa, will open the festival, which will close with “Plaza Catedral,” the sophomore narrative feature of Panamanian director Abner Benaim. “The Good Boss” stars Javier Bardem as Blanco, the owner of a family business up for consideration for a local award for business...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Review: Ryan Culwell leans into his Texas Panhandle roots

Ryan Culwell, “Run Like a Bull" (Missing Piece Records)Ryan Culwell is as Texan as an El Camino with a rusty tailgate. His Panhandle roots infuse everything he does.That's as true as ever on Culwell's new album, “Run Like a Bull," the Americana singer-songwriter's third LP. It's more like his first album, “Flatlands" than his second “The Last American," though the latter had its virtues. Here Culwell builds on a growing body of great music in all the best ways — and the feel of home rises out of these songs like dust on a long, flat highway.Sounding like you're from...
MUSIC
Norwalk Hour

'Long Island Medium,' Theresa Caputo, announces two CT performances

Known for her long-running TLC show "Long Island Medium," Theresa Caputo has announced two performances in Connecticut in April as part of her upcoming tour. Caputo will appear at the Warner Theatre in Torrington on April 6 and at the Palace Theatre in Stamford on April 7. During "Theresa Caputo...
STAMFORD, CT
Variety

Peter Robbins, Original Voice of Charlie Brown, Dies at 65

Peter Robbins, who was the first person to voice Charlie Brown in several “Peanuts” TV specials in the 1960s, has died. He was 65. His family told Fox 5 San Diego on Tuesday that he died by suicide last week. At 9 years old, Robbins first voiced Charlie Brown in “A Boy Named Charlie Brown,” which was a television documentary about “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz released in 1963. He followed that up with the holiday classics “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in 1965 and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” in 1966. Throughout the ’60s, Robbins provided his voice for “Charlie Brown’s All...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy