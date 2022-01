HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Three of the six newborn huskies stolen from an eastern Virginia pet salon have been found and reunited with their mother, the dogs’ owner said. The partial retrieval comes as Hampton police announced Saturday that a homeless man was arrested and charged with breaking into Critter Cleaners, animal larceny for stealing the puppies -- each about 2 weeks old -- and other crimes.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO