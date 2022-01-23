ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video of vehicle that Corporal Charles Galloway was in when he was shot and killed

KHOU
 4 days ago

www.khou.com

KTLA

Defense: Derek Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when George Floyd killed

Prosecutors in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights accused the men Monday of standing by as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin “slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them.” But one defense attorney countered during opening statements of the former officers’ trial that Chauvin called “all of the shots” as […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Washington

Two Men Found Shot, Killed in Vehicle in Southwest DC: Police

Two men were found shot and killed in a vehicle in Southwest D.C. Friday night, according to police. At around 6:43 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the Unit block of Forrester Street SW, where they found the victims showing "no signs consistent with life," D.C. police said.
LAUREL, MD
CBS DFW

Lake Worth Police Chief Says Officer Sued For Excessive Force, Also Fatally Shot Armed Man During Traffic Stop

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said Tuesday, Jan. 25 the same officer who was sued Monday for excessive force after striking a man with his SUV in Nov. 2020, also shot and killed an armed man during a traffic stop in Sept. 2021. “As soon as i learned that the connection had been made in the public eye, I immediately went to my team as asked for the press conference because I believe our community deserves to hear that from me,” Chief Manoushagian said. Then-Officer Jonathan Granado, who resigned in November 2021, initiated a traffic stop...
LAKE WORTH, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Harris County Constable Charles Galloway shot and killed in southwest Houston, suspect wanted

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable was killed in a shooting overnight on Sunday morning. Harris County Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in southwest Houston. Authorities are searching for 51-year-old Oscar Rosales who is accused of the “ambush attack” that killed Corporal […]
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Miami

Police: Fort Lauderdale Bicyclist Shot, Killed By Someone In Passing Vehicle

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police detectives are looking for the person responsible for the shooting death of a bicyclist. Police said it happened Wednesday at around 3 p.m., in the 2800 block of Northwest 20th Street. Responding officers located an adult male on the side of the roadway who had been shot. Authorities said the victim, identified as William Jean Giles, 46, was riding his bicycle when he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle. The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities described the suspect’s vehicle as a black, four-door sedan. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Detective C. Fargnoli at 954-828-5539, Detective L. Swisher at 954-828-4007, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Chicago Maroon

Gunman Shot by UCPD Officer Told 911 He Wanted Police to Kill Him; Involved Officer Also Shot Charles Thomas in 2018

Update: The text of this article has been updated to reflect new information about Wilson’s current condition, early court proceedings, and Wilson’s mental health status leading up to the incident. Content Warning: This article discusses suicidality and describes gun violence. The Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office has approved criminal...
CHICAGO, IL
KSAT 12

Authorities ID man shot, killed in vehicle on New Year’s Eve

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally shot on New Year’s Eve on the Northeast Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Charles Bradley Shelton, 42, died of a gunshot wound at 10:25 p.m. ON Dec. 31 outside the Siegel Suites in the 3800 block of N PanAm Expy, where he lived, the office said.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect in deadly shooting of Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway arrested in Mexico

HOUSTON - The suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office Corporal Charles Galloway has been arrested in Mexico, authorities say. Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody in Ciudad Acuna by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force in conjunction with Mexican authorities, the Task Force says. He is facing a capital murder charge.
HOUSTON, TX

