Playing without its leading scorer, North Texas traded blows with Southern Miss on Thursday night before pulling away late for a 63-54 victory. After going down with an injury late in the first half versus Old Dominion last Saturday, junior guard Tylor Perry was in uniform for tonight's game but did not play. The decision not to play Perry was made after pregame warmups, head coach Grant McCasland said in his postgame media availability.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO