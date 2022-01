Earlier this week came the first official trailer for Marvel's Moon Knight and with it the debut of an all-new character into the MCU, one that many fans never thought would get their time in the spotlight. Among those fans? Kevin Smith. An avowed follower of the character, Smith took to his latest FatMan Beyond podcast to talk about the trailer for the Disney+ original series, praising the style and look for hte show as well as how star Oscar Isaac is being used as a hero. On the whole though, Smith remained in disbelief about the fact that a character that was previously as unknown as Moon Knight would be in the MCU.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO