Sir Kenneth Branagh says lockdown gave him a ‘fresh perspective’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Kenneth Branagh found a “fresh perspective” on The Troubles in Northern Ireland amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The 61-year-old actor spent “about 50 years” agonising over how to approach the subject, before he directed ‘Belfast’, the drama film that tells the story of a working-class family in the...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
Telegraph

Belfast, review: Jamie Dornan shines in Kenneth Branagh’s tale of growing up in the Troubles

The young boy stares up at his father on the social club stage. Crooning along to ‘Everlasting Love’ in his shirtsleeves and tie, the man looks for all the world like a matinee idol. (That he’s played by Jamie Dornan doesn’t hurt.) Meanwhile, on the dance floor, the boy’s mother pogos and spins in a sleeveless dress, as the lighting grants her the silver-lined silhouette of a starlet. (Again, it helps that she’s played by Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe.)
WORLD
NME

Kenneth Branagh: “Making ‘Belfast’ was a chance for me to go home”

Kenneth Branagh hasn’t been home in years. Growing up in a working-class terrace in Belfast during the worst of The Troubles, his family moved to England in 1969 to escape the sectarian violence that was exploding all around them. Returning to the city for the first time in 2011, as one of the most celebrated stage and screen actors of his generation, he found the streets of his childhood had been torn down. “As my granny would say, I could feel myself filling up” he told The Guardian at the time.
MOVIES
SFGate

Directors Kenneth Branagh, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Aaron Sorkin on Making Their Films Personal

Art is unlike other media in that it requires its creators to share parts of themselves as they’re likewise primed for the supremely subjective criticism that follows. After all, no dentist is asked to soliloquize about how a tooth extraction reflects life choices. The directors of three of this year’s potential best picture contenders account for their recent work in the most personal of ways.
MOVIES
Person
Kenneth Branagh
spectrumnews1.com

Kenneth Branagh on going behind the camera for personal film 'Belfast'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh's personal new film "Belfast" follows a young boy and his working-class family living in the Northern Ireland city during the tumultuous late 1960s. On "The LA Times Envelope Roundtable" on Spectrum News 1, Branagh opens up to host Mark Olsen...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
moviesinfocus.com

Review: Kenneth Branagh’s BELFAST Is Heartfelt And Emotionally Powerful

A wondrously nostalgic look at his childhood, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast is a heartfelt and emotionally powerful piece of cinema. Branagh has crafted a film where whimsy and realism sit side-by-side so the viewer can visit a Belfast which is as much a figment of the filmmaker’s 50 year-old memory as it is a document charting the start of Northern Ireland’s civil unrest in the late 1960s.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Belfast’: Read The Screenplay For Kenneth Branagh’s Look Back At Growing Up In Northern Ireland

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Kenneth Branagh has told the most epic stories of all between Shakespeare, Agatha Christie and Marvel. For his latest, Belfast, Branagh chose a more intimate and personal one. Based on his own childhood growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1960s, Branagh wrote and directed Belfast. Nine-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill) overhears bits and pieces about The Troubles in Ireland. He witnesses some of the violence in the street, but he’s more concerned with playing with his friends, and why...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Judi Dench’s Reaction to Kenneth Branagh Asking Her to Play His Grandmother in ‘Belfast’: “Good Grief, I’m Not Old Enough!”

Judi Dench says she “didn’t hesitate for a single minute” when Kenneth Branagh asked his dear friend and collaborator to join Focus Features’ Belfast. It was a good thing, too, as the actor-writer-director — whom Dench met in 1987 while working together on a TV production of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts, sparking a long and celebrated relationship across multiple screen and stage productions — had driven to her home south of London in early 2020 to pitch his new, deeply close-to-home, semiautobiographical screenplay face-to-face. “Because I have such trouble with my eyes, he came and read it to me,” Dench explains. “We...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Belfast’ on VOD, Kenneth Branagh’s Lively, Joyous Childhood Reminiscence

Now on VOD, Belfast may be Kenneth Branagh’s most significant directorial effort since he made a four-hour version of Hamlet 25 years ago. It’s a comedy, it’s a drama, it’s a nostalgia piece, it’s generally autobiographical, it’s shot in black-and-white (mostly, anyway), it’s truth, it’s myth and it’s Oscar bait, but don’t judge it for any of that. Branagh wrote the screenplay during Covid lockdown, recreated the streets outside his childhood Belfast home and secured a stellar cast in Judy Dench, Ciaran Hinds, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and, perhaps most significantly, Jude Hill, the sparkplug talent stand-in for Boy Branagh, 1969. One thing is clear about the film – Branagh is putting a lot of what he’s got into it: Heart, humor, honesty and affection.
MOVIES
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
