Sir Kenneth Branagh says lockdown gave him a ‘fresh perspective’

Now on VOD, Belfast may be Kenneth Branagh’s most significant directorial effort since he made a four-hour version of Hamlet 25 years ago. It’s a comedy, it’s a drama, it’s a nostalgia piece, it’s generally autobiographical, it’s shot in black-and-white (mostly, anyway), it’s truth, it’s myth and it’s Oscar bait, but don’t judge it for any of that. Branagh wrote the screenplay during Covid lockdown, recreated the streets outside his childhood Belfast home and secured a stellar cast in Judy Dench, Ciaran Hinds, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and, perhaps most significantly, Jude Hill, the sparkplug talent stand-in for Boy Branagh, 1969. One thing is clear about the film – Branagh is putting a lot of what he’s got into it: Heart, humor, honesty and affection.
