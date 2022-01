The latest version of a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in Delaware was moved out of committee Jan. 26. House Bill 305, the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, would create a legal framework to regulate the cultivation, sale and possession of marijuana, provide opportunities for small businesses to be licensed, and ensure people living in areas disproportionately affected by the prohibition of marijuana have equal access to this new market. Under the bill, officials said, marijuana would be taxed the same as alcohol, but would have a 15% marijuana control enforcement fee assessed at point of sale.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO