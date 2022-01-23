ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US maintains pressure on Russia amid concerns of potential Ukraine invasion

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOSWh_0dtc7WsX00

The U.S. is maintaining its pressure on Russia as concerns rise regarding a potential further invasion of Ukraine, but top officials on the left and right appear to be at odds over the most appropriate strategy to deter the Kremlin from further advancing on Kyiv.

The U.S. and its allies have warned for weeks that Russia is inching closer to deploying a military incursion against Ukraine as tensions between the two countries reach their highest point in years. Moscow has denied having plans to invade Ukraine despite amassing more than 100,000 troops near its border.

Top U.S. and Russian officials are engaging in diplomatic talks in an effort to ease tensions, but no breakthroughs have been reached. The U.S. has rejected Moscow’s top demands — one of which is that Ukraine be barred from joining NATO — leaving the two sides embroiled in a stalemate.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken , fresh off a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, emphasized on Sunday that a diplomatic path to ease tensions between Moscow and Kyiv is “preferable,” but he told CNN’s “State of the Union” that a “swift, a severe and a united response from us and from Europe” would follow if “a single additional Russian force goes into Ukraine in an aggressive way.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, sounded a similar note, telling the network that she hopes diplomacy can prevent the U.S. from moving forward with actions to deter Russia from moving further in on Ukraine.

But with diplomacy stalling and a Russian invasion of Ukraine becoming more imminent, top U.S. figures appear to be at odds regarding the best strategy moving forward.

Ernst on Sunday called on the U.S. to impose sanctions on Russia now, telling CNN that penalties need to be enforced before an invasion occurs and lives are lost. Ernst suggested that Russia could be expelled from the SWIFT banking system, a financial messaging service that allows banks to relay information regarding global transactions.

Blinken, however, is starkly opposed to such a move, telling CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the U.S. would “lose the deterrent effect” if it imposes penalties on Moscow before a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The secretary of State said that “the most important thing” the U.S. can do is use sanctions as a deterrent.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, echoed Blinken, telling ABC’s “This Week” that the “strongest sanctions” should be held as a deterrent to stop Putin from “taking the last step of invading Ukraine.”

He did, however, suggest that the U.S. apply some sanctions now, arguing that such penalties should come from a bipartisan bill on Capitol Hill. Coons is a co-sponsor of the Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act of 2022, led by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), which would impose mandatory sanctions on a variety of Russian entities if Moscow ramps up aggression against Ukraine.

The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on four current and former Ukrainian officials who are believed to be working to assist Russia's influence effort in Ukraine.

Rep. Michael McCaul (Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, rejected Blinken’s stance against immediate sanctions, telling CBS on Sunday that he does not believe imposing sanctions now would give up a point of deterrence.

McCaul said said Putin does not appear to be “changing his course of action,” adding that “we can always remove the sanctions if it deters Putin's bad behavior, but if you reward that and there are no consequences, it's going to continue.”

President Biden caused a stir last week when he suggested that Russia would face smaller consequences for launching a “minor” attack against Ukraine, which the administration quickly walked back in a number of statements and interviews. The Biden administration has since emphasized that any incursion will be met with severe consequences.

The comment, however, appeared to catch the attention of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who wrote on Twitter, “There are no minor incursions.”

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) told Greta Van Susteren in an interview that aired on Sunday that “there was distress among Democrats and Republicans” after Biden’s comment but noted that “it was a misstatement of American policy.”

For the path ahead, the U.S. appears poised to continue pushing for diplomacy despite an apparent stalemate and a new report that Russia is bolstering its plans for an offensive, including a British claim that Moscow is planning to install a pro-Russian leader in the Ukrainian government. Russia has dismissed that assertion.

Pressed by CBS’s Margaret Brennan on how a path toward diplomacy could be reached when Russia’s demands have been deemed non-starters, Blinken said the two sides will continue sharing ideas with hope that a breakthrough will be achieved.

“We are now sharing our own ideas as well as our own deep concerns. And we'll see if in the mix there, there are things that we can do again on a reciprocal basis that would actually advance collective security in a way that answers some of what we're hearing and Russia answering a lot of what they're hearing from us,” the secretary of State said.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

On the front line: Inside the Ukrainian border city with strong ties to Russia

“It is unthinkable for me and my friends to pick up a gun and start fighting the Russians. We have lived together all our lives and now there are people who are trying to turn us into enemies and start a bloodbath,” declared an angry Kiril Semenov.As the diplomatic options to prevent a new war in Europe appear to fade away, Ukrainians are preparing for what they fear are dark and violent days ahead. Thousands have rushed to join volunteer groups vowing to resist an invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin, one they believe may be imminent.But there are others who...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Margaret Brennan
The Independent

US embassy in Ukraine urges American citizens to leave country amid Russia tensions

The United States’ Embassy in Ukraine urged all American citizens to leave Ukraine on Wednesday because of the increased threat of Russia invading in the country.“The US Embassy urges US citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options,” a message from the embassy said. “US citizens wishing to depart Ukraine currently have multiple options via commercial flights from all Ukrainian international airports.”The embassy said it would remain open to process US passports and reports of citizens’ births abroad, as well as to provide repatriation for citizens who cannot afford to purchase a...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Foreign Relations#Left And Right#Kremlin#Russian#Nato#State#Cnn#Swift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AFP

Europe warns against Russian provocation in Donbass

More than an open Russian invasion of Ukraine, European capitals fear Kiev could be lured into a clash with pro-Russian separatists in the breakaway Donbass region. According to senior European officials, the Western allies have warned Moscow that any provocation there -- even if uniformed Russian troops were not involved -- would also trigger the massive sanctions response they are drawing up. And, separately, they have urged Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky not to allow his forces to be drawn into more intense fighting by any Russian-backed actions on the tense frontline. The warnings in Brussels, in the wake of European talks with NATO and US leaders, came as Ukraine reported that its forces had dismantled a network of saboteurs allegedly "coordinated by Russian special services".
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden vows that US troops will not move into Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

President Joe Biden assured reporters that US troops would not be going into Ukraine even as 8,500 American troops are placed on heightened alert. “There is not going to be any American forces moving to Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters at a store in Washington. Mr Biden made the remarks despite the fact that on Monday, the Pentagon announced that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin placed 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness”. The president said that the forces were on high alert and are a part of a Nato operation.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the announcement was made...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

459K+
Followers
55K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy