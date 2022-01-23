ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Susan Sarandon hails ‘big-hearted’ Meat Loaf

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Sarandon will remember Meat Loaf as a “big man” with a “big heart”. The 75-year-old actress starred alongside the ‘Bat Out of Hell’ hitmaker in the 1975 film adaptation of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’, and she’s paid a glowing tribute to him after he passed away on Thursday (01.20.22),...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Meat Loaf Dies at 74

Meat Loaf has died, his longtime agent Michael Greene said in a statement. He was 74. The theatrical rock singer was best known for his trilogy of Bat Out of Hell albums, the first of which remains one of the best-selling albums of all time. He also played silver-screen roles in films including The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Hearts are broken’ as singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

The family of American singer Meat Loaf said their “hearts are broken” as they announced his death at the age of 74.A post on his official Facebook page said the rocker, who became a global star with hits like Bat Out Of Hell and I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), died with his wife Deborah at his side,It added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.The post said: “His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Bostwick
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Patricia Quinn
Person
Tim Curry
Person
Richard O'brien
Person
Michael Green
Person
Meat Loaf
newschain

Powerhouse rocker Meat Loaf was ‘a big man with a big heart’

Lorraine Crosby, who sang on Meat Loaf’s hit number one single I’d Do Anything For Love, has said it was “terrifying, intimidating and wonderful” to work with him. A post on Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page said the US rocker died, aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Meat Loaf obituary

Bat Out of Hell singer known for his powerful maelstrom of sound and spectacular live shows, including the Rocky Horror Show
MUSIC
Pine And Lakes News

Meat Loaf, singer who hit big in 1970s, dies at 74

LONDON – Meat Loaf, the rock star whose debut "Bat Out of Hell" became one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died aged 74. Delivering epic anthems about love, lust and motorcycles with an intensity bordering on melodrama, Meat Loaf became an enduring – and sometimes bombastic – rock icon in the late 1970s.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fight Club#Focus
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Andrew Garfield Wore His Original ‘Spider-Man’ Suit for ‘No Way Home,’ Told Family About Returning

Andrew Garfield confirmed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he wore the same Spider-Man suit in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” that he did in his original “The Amazing-Spider Man” movies. When asked about putting on his original suit again, Garfield responded, “Yeah. I still fit, bruh.” “No, I had to get in shape,” Garfield clarified. “I had to work on it with my trainer. I was very nervous about that. I was very nervous. I was like, no one wants to see an old, fat guy in a Spider-Man costume.” Garfield played Spider-Man in two comic book tentpoles directed by Marc...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
Deadline

David Letterman To Celebrate ‘Late Night’ Anniversary With Seth Meyers

David Letterman will celebrate the 40th anniversary of NBC‘s Late Night with Seth Meyers on Feb. 1. Late Night With David Letterman premiered on the same date in 1982. The pair will be joined by musical guest Adam Duritz of Counting Crows. Meyers announced the celebration via social media on Tuesday. Next Tuesday, February 1, marks the 40th anniversary of Late Night’s debut on @NBC. To celebrate, #LNSM will welcome a very special guest. pic.twitter.com/8WUMHkHGRJ — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 25, 2022 The first iteration of the Late Night franchise ran for 11 seasons until he moved to CBS in 1993 after Jay Leno took over The Tonight Show after Johnny Carson’s retirement—a gig Letterman was expected to get. Comedian Conan O’Brien took over Late Night after Letterman’s departure where he stayed until 2009 when Jimmy Fallon took over hosting duties. Meyers came aboard in 2014 after Fallon moved to The Tonight Show. From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
Variety

Ron Perlman Says ‘F— You’ to ‘Don’t Look Up’ Critics: ‘Internet Has Almost Killed Journalism’

Ron Perlman is hitting back against critics of Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” in which the “Hellboy” favorite stars opposite an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Joe Morgan and Mark Rylance. Perlman stars in the movie as Colonel Benedict Drask, a war veteran tasked with flying to space to destroy a comet that’s heading toward the planet. “Don’t Look Up” has become one of Netflix’s biggest original films to date since debuting on Dec. 24 on the streamer. “Fuck you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything...
MOVIES
Popculture

Ron Perlman Engaged to Former Co-Star

Ron Perlman is officially an engaged man. While it was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, the couple hadn't confirmed the news until now. On Tuesday, Dunbar posted a video on Instagram and referred to Perlman as her "fiancé," putting any speculation to rest.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy