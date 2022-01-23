ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vmware Horizon View unrecoverable error (crtbora)

By t3chn1cal06
vmware.com
 5 days ago

I run into an issue everytime I disconnect from my virtual desktop or click the X in my vmware application while connected to the virtual desktop, it causes my vmware application on my Windows laptop to crash thus giving me the crtbora...

communities.vmware.com

inforisktoday.com

Log4Shell Update: VMware Horizon Targeted

Attackers have been actively targeting Log4j, or Log4shell, vulnerabilities in the servers of virtualization solution VMware Horizon to establish persistent access via web shells, according to an alert by the U.K. National Health Service. The web shells could allow unauthenticated attackers to remotely execute commands on a server affected by...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Steam Disk Write Error (7 Ways to Fix)

When you download a game on Steam, it creates a copy of the game’s files on your hard drive. If it’s unable to save those files for some reason, you might get the disk write error from Steam. The error lets you know that you have to fix something before downloading your file.
VIDEO GAMES
bleepingcomputer.com

VMware: Patch Horizon servers against ongoing Log4j attacks!

VMware urges customers to patch critical Log4j security vulnerabilities impacting Internet-exposed VMware Horizon servers targeted in ongoing attacks. Following successful exploitation, threat actors deploy custom web shells into the VM Blast Secure Gateway service to gain access to organizations' networks, according to a recent NHS Digital report about VMware Horizon systems attacked with Log4Shell exploits.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Why VMware Horizon became a ‘top choice’ for Log4j attacks

VMware Horizon has turned into one of the most popular targets for attackers looking to exploit the vulnerability in Log4j — underscoring the need for updating any remaining unpatched systems and implementing security measures around its use. For attackers, the virtual desktop platform offers an attractive combination of potential...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Log4J: BlackBerry finds Prophet Spider access broker exploiting VMware Horizon

Initial access broker group, Prophet Spider, has been found exploiting the Log4J vulnerability in VMware Horizon, according to a new report from researchers with BlackBerry Research & Intelligence and Incident Response teams. Even though VMware released a patch in December and has published extensive guidance on how to mitigate the...
SOFTWARE
AFP

Making smartphone data anonymous no longer enough: study

Privacy measures that are meant to preserve the anonymity of smartphone users are no longer suitable for the digital age, a study suggested on Tuesday. Vast quantities of data are scooped up from smartphone apps by firms looking to develop products, conduct research or target consumers with adverts. In Europe and many other jurisdictions, companies are legally bound to make this data anonymous, often doing so by removing telltale details like names or phone numbers. But the study in the Nature Communications journal says this is no longer enough to keep identities private.
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

We weren’t able to install the app (0x800700B7) Xbox app error

In the scenario where all other apps install fine, but when you try to install any. on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, the installation fails and you receive the message with the error code We weren’t able to install the app (0x800700B7), then this post is intended to help you with the most adequate solutions to resolve this issue.
SOFTWARE
gamepur.com

The best Valorant field of view (FOV) settings

When players talk about Valorant and other first-person shooters, one of the topics to come up is Field of View (FOV). FOV is an important aspect in first-person shooters as it shows what objects and enemies the game can pick up at any given moment. Having a high FOV makes...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Apple publishes new information about AirTags as tracking controversy continues

Apple has updated a “Personal Safety User Guide” amid an ongoing controversy about its AirTags tracking devices.The company launched the tags last year, touting them as a safe and secure way to track the location of important objects, such as bags and keys. But in recent weeks a number of reports have suggested the tags are being used to track people by being attached to their cars or other devices.Apple has said that the tags are built with security in mind, and include a range of features intended to ensure they cannot be used to stalk people or threaten their...
NFL
SPY

This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing annoys people more than messy charging cables just randomly strewn on floors and by outlets. It’s an eyesore that’s nearly impossible to hide. Thankfully, there’s a sleek looking wireless charging pad that not only helps to mitigate the clutter, but it also can conveniently charge your phones while on the go. Best of all, this ultra-thin wireless charging pad is only $11 — a 45% discount...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Keep Your Home and Worksite Safe With a Gas Leak Detector

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When it comes to keeping your home and workplace safe, there are some must-haves. This list includes fire alarms, fire extinguishers and gas leak detectors. A gas leak, which can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, has many culprits. Open fires that use gas, a car running in a garage, paint remover products, improper installation of a stove vent, a gas or wood-burning fireplace, kerosene or gas heaters,...
HOME & GARDEN
WTKR News 3

Keeping your personal information safe online

During Data Privacy Week, the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) and Virginia’s Office of Data Governance and Analytics (ODGA) are encouraging all Virginians to learn about online privacy and to manage their personal information and keep it secure.
NORFOLK, VA
SPY

Take Command of Your Smart Home With One of the Best Smart Displays

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Smart displays haven’t completely gotten the respect they deserve. This is partly because they so closely resemble digital photo frames, which are some of the most maligned gadgets of the last 20 years. But slowly and surely, the world is coming to realize that the best smart displays actually have a fair amount of utility when it comes to video calls and orchestrating dozens of smart home...
ELECTRONICS
pulse2.com

VMware Stock (VMW): $153 Price Target From Monness Crespi

The shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) have received a $153 price target from Monness Crespi. These are the details. The shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) have received a $153 price target from Monness Crespi. Monness Crespi analyst Brian White upgraded VMware to a “Buy” rating from a “Neutral” rating.
STOCKS

