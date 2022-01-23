ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loeb becomes oldest winner of WRC round in Monte Carlo

MONTE CARLO, Monaco (AP) — Frenchman Sebastien Loeb became the oldest driver to win a world championship rally as he claimed his 80th overall win on Sunday following a tense duel between the two most successful drivers in the sport's history. Loeb, who will turn 48 next month,...

