Dillon County, SC

Man shot in the leg in Dillon County, sheriff says

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man went to the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot in the leg, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

It happened about 10:30 a.m. on McQueen Street in the Newtown area, according to Pernell. The man went to the hospital in a private vehicle and was not cooperating with deputies, according to the sheriff.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-774-1432.

WBTW News13

3 shot dead in South Carolina, Beaufort deputies say

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Three people were shot dead Wednesday morning on St. Helana Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). BCSO says deputies responded to a report of gunshot victims on Eddings Point Road around 11:30 a.m. Two shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

