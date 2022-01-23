Man shot in the leg in Dillon County, sheriff says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man went to the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot in the leg, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

It happened about 10:30 a.m. on McQueen Street in the Newtown area, according to Pernell. The man went to the hospital in a private vehicle and was not cooperating with deputies, according to the sheriff.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-774-1432.

