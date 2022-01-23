ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs vs. Bills prediction: Buffalo on the road is the pick

By The Wildcat
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
The Wildcat returns for his 25th season in The Post. Including the 1997-2020 seasons in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s record in print stands at 652-562 (53.8 percent) against the spread.

Sunday

Buffalo Bills (+1.5) over KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

The Chiefs were smooth as silk when they cruised to their first Super Bowl title in eons, two years back. Last time around, the path wasn’t nearly so smooth, as much went wrong when they came up short vs. the Brady Bunch. Refocused, the Bills return to the wars to catch a Chiefs outfit favored by an oddly short price. Buffalo has yet to win a Super Bowl — but it’s spoiling for another chance.

IN THIS ARTICLE
