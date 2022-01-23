ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Rival Honduras lawmakers name two Congress presidents

By Orlando SIERRA
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2erHx2_0dtc6PfF00
President Xiomara Castro (L) and her nominee for Congress President, Luis Redondo (R) /AFP

Honduras lawmakers named two Congress presidents in separate ceremonies Sunday, as a dispute between members of president-elect Xiomara Castro's party deepened days before her inauguration.

As the 128-member Congress on Friday opened its first session since being elected in November, MPs came to blows in the Congress chamber, physically confronting one another in a dispute over who should lead the body for its four-year term.

Members of Castro's leftist Libre party put forward the name of Jorge Calix, one of their cohorts, but Castro loyalists claimed this violated a pact with Libre's coalition partner.

Nineteen dissident lawmakers were expelled from the party after Friday's rebellion, as the US embassy in Tegucigalpa called on Twitter for "political actors to remain calm, engage in dialogue, refrain from provocative rhetoric and violence, and urge their supporters to express themselves peacefully while respecting the rule of law."

Calix has been branded a "traitor" by Castro and a majority of Libre's 50 lawmakers, who on Sunday named Luis Redondo of Libre's coalition partner, the Savior Party of Honduras (PSH), as Congress president at a ceremony in the Congress building.

Separately, Libre dissident members with backing of rightwing parties named Calix at a separate event held at a private venue.

Both groups claimed they had a majority of votes.

Castro recognized Redondo as Congress president in a tweet Sunday, and invited him to her swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. US Vice President Kamala Harris is among the international guests due to attend.

But analyst Eugenio Sosa of the National University told AFP the crisis could result in Castro not being sworn in.

"There is a danger of a new coup d'etat," he said.

Calix promised Sunday to work for Castro's program, in spite of her rejection of his nomination.

Castro won election on November 28 to become the first woman president of Honduras and end 12 years of National Party (PN) rule.

She accuses the dissidents of siding with the outgoing PN to undermine her promised anti-corruption campaign.

She won as part of an alliance between Libre and the PSH, to which the presidency of Congress was promised.

Hundreds of Libre supporters, called by Castro, gathered outside Congress overnight in a protest against the dissidents' actions.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Xiomara Castro becomes Honduras’ first female president

Xiomara Castro was sworn in as Honduras’ first female president Thursday in the capital, Tegucigalpa. Castro, a democratic socialist, won a landslide victory in last year’s presidential election after campaigning on a radical agenda to counter years of governance plagued by corruption and scandal. She promised to alleviate poverty and liberalize abortion laws.
POLITICS
wtmj.com

Honduras’ next president to be sworn in amid uncertainty

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Thousands of Hondurans waited amid a sea of waving flags in the national stadium for Xiomara Castro to be sworn in Thursday as Honduras’ first female president. The 62-year-old Castro faces high expectations to turn around the deeply troubled country amid uncertainty about whether...
POLITICS
AFP

Democrats' leader in US Congress to run for reelection

The top Democrat in the US Congress said Tuesday she plans to run for a 19th term in office, announcing that she had determined to stay on to combat existential threats to democracy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who turns 82 in March, had been expected to step down, with her party bracing for a possible heavy defeat in this year's midterm elections. Despite dire predictions of a Democratic wipeout in November, Pelosi is likely to win her liberal San Francisco district comfortably -- but she did not reveal whether she intended to keep her leadership role. "Our democracy is at risk because of the assault on the truth, the assault on the US Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights," Pelosi said in a video announcement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Honduras in legislative crisis ahead of inauguration

Just two days from inaugurating its next president, Honduras was mired Tuesday in a legislative crisis bordering on the absurd.Early in the morning, when the new Congress was scheduled to open its first session, rival congressional leadership teams convened two simultaneous, competing sessions. One, loyal to President-elect Xiomara Castro convened inside the National Congress chamber. The other, led by breakaway members of her own party, was carried out virtually, with the support of the party of outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernández and another opposition party.The political schism has the potential to make it almost impossible for Castro to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
The Independent

Honduras President-elect sees 'betrayal' by own allies

The prospects of Honduras President-elect Xiomara Castro governing with support of a solid congressional majority took a hit Friday even before she has been sworn in: The choice of leaders for newly elected lawmakers devolved into shouting and shoving among her own allies.Castro’s Liberty and Refoundation Party — known as Libre — won 50 seats in the 128-seat Congress in November elections. That's not enough for a simple majority, but with the support of their allies, Castro’s alliance would control the body. However, that was cast into doubt Friday when 20 lawmakers from her party chose to elect some...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Harris Will Travel to Honduras for President's Inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Honduras next week to attend the inauguration of President-elect Xiomara Castro, the Central American country’s first female president. Harris has been tasked by President Joe Biden with the hefty job of finding solutions on immigration at the Southwest...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Honduras: Poor, violent and corrupt

Honduras, which inaugurated Xiomara Castro as its first-ever woman president Thursday, is a small country with idyllic beaches at the heart of Central America's "triangle of death," plagued by gangs, poverty and corruption. Along with neighbors El Salvador and Guatemala, Honduras forms the so-called "triangle of death" plagued by the murderous gangs called "maras" that control drug trafficking and organized crime.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Mps#Psh#The National University
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Lindsey Graham says Trump dominates GOP and hopes he’ll run in 2024: ‘It’s his party, it’s not the centre’s party’

Sen Lindsey Graham has gone full circle in less than a year and is now one of the staunchest supporters of ex-President Donald Trump seeking a second White House term in 2024, he told Fox News Radio on Monday.The South Carolina Republican who famously declared “count me out” in the hours after the Capitol riot, when Mr Trump’s supporters attacked Congress and attempted to stop the 2020 election from being certified, has returned to his position within the inner circle of Trump acolytes and was once again on the golf course with the former president over the weekend.He told...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Arizona Mirror

Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say

Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […] The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court

The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Stephen Breyer: Why justice is stepping down from Supreme Court after rebuffing calls to retire

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer spent the last year fighting to keep the polarisation and politicisation that have swept through American politics out of the judiciary. But his decision to retire with the Senate under Democratic control reflects a recognition that his heartfelt efforts had to give way to political reality. Mr Breyer, who was named to the high court in 1994 by then-president Bill Clinton, became a target of left-wing anger last summer when the court ended its 2020-2021 term without an announcement that he would step down to allow President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to name his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsy.com

What Do West Virginia Voters Think About Sen. Joe Manchin?

Voters Newsy spoke with in Charleston, West Virginia, are far removed from the Democratic infighting in Washington swirling around one of their senators, Joe Manchin. Since Democrats took control of the Senate last year, Manchin has not been afraid to buck his party on controversial votes — like Build Back Better and voting rights legislation.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Independent

JD Vance mocked for celebrating Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsement as he vows to take US back from ‘scumbags’

Ohio senatorial candidate JD Vance was roundly mocked on Twitter after he celebrated an endorsement from extremist right-wing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. "Honored to have Marjorie's endorsement. We're going to win this thing and take the country back from the scumbags," Mr Vance wrote on Twitter. The Hillbilly Elegy author is vying for a senatorial seat left vacant by outgoing Senator Rob Portman. In doing so, he has pivoted from taking a more nuanced approach to politics and has instead adopted the right-wing bomb thrower rhetoric exemplified by individuals like Ms Greene, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and Representative Matt Gaetz....
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy