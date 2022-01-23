Buccaneers without All-Pro RT Tristan Wirfs vs. Rams due to ankle injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady will have to play a game without the protection of All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Wirfs, who turns 23 on Monday, was ruled questionable to play against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering an ankle injury last week in a win against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Sunday, the Buccaneers officially ruled him out by declaring him inactive for their Divisional Round matchup.

No team allowed fewer sacks in the regular season than the Buccaneers, who gave up only 23. But with Wirfs out of action for the majority of the game last week, Brady was sacked four times by the Eagles defense. Philadelphia finished the regular season 31st in sacks with 29, while the Rams finished third with 50.

Leading the way for the Los Angeles pass rush is four-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who had 12.5 sacks in the regular season. The Rams also have the pass rushing duo of Von Miller and Leonard Floyd on the edges.

Wirfs was a first-round pick in 2020 and hadn't missed a snap in his career prior to last week. He suffered the ankle injury in the first quarter and later attempted to return to action, but immediately gave up a sack after re-entering and was then ruled out for the rest of the game.