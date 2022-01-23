ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘1883’ Fans Are Furious There’s No New Episode Today

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pVjQS_0dtc5JZu00

Episode 5 of “1883” left fans heartbroken and wondering what would happen to Elsa Dutton after her soon-to-be husband Ennis died. But now, fans won’t find out for another week.

Two weeks will have passed between Episode 5 and 6 of “1883” at this point. And fans are not happy. Several of them took to social media to express their dismay when they didn’t see a new episode on Paramount Plus this morning. The streaming service usually releases episodes at 3 a.m. EST (12 a.m. PST), so fans can watch it as early in the day as they want.

“No new episode of 1883. Sunday ruined,” one fan posted on Twitter. “I’m so sad there isn’t an 1883 episode this week,” another person wrote on their page.

The show itself announced the new episode would drop on Jan. 30 on their own official Twitter page. “1883” fans quickly took to the comments with their complaints about the streaming service.

“Someone needs to explain the ‘let’s take a week off’ philosophy when it’s a streaming service,” one person said.

“WHY DO YOU DO THISSSS???? I’ve been waiting all week to check in on Elsa and now you’re telling me I gotta wait ANOTHER FULL week??” another distraught fan commented.

“What is the point of having this on a streamer, if you’re going to release it like it’s on broadcast??” another person pointed out.

This is a fair point, but it likely has to do with filming. LaMonica Garrett recently confirmed that they just wrapped “1883” filming. There’s post-production work to finish too, so we could easily see more delays between episodes. The pandemic makes filming conditions more difficult, which is why we might see more hiatuses in the future, even for a streaming service.

Is Elsa Dutton Going to Be Pregnant on ‘1883?’

Last episode, “1883” fans heard a lot of discussion about Elsa potentially being pregnant after she and Ennis consummated their love. Margaret Dutton told Elsa in no uncertain terms that she would not help her teenage daughter raise the child. It was Elsa’s responsibility, just like it was her choice to be intimate with Ennis.

Ennis promises to help Elsa if there is a child, before his untimely death. But now fans are wondering: Is she actually pregnant?

There’s a chance she is. Newsweek proposed a theory about it earlier. They want fans to remember a flashback from “Yellowstone,” not “1883.” In the flashback, we see John Dutton Sr., who’s a child during the prequel series. In the flashback, he’s 10 years older, probably around 15 years old. But we see another child with John named Spencer.

Spencer could easily be Margaret and James Duttons’ second son. But what if he’s actually Elsa’s child? She could give birth to him on the journey, die unexpectedly, and then James and Margaret would step in to raise him as their own. What do you think of this theory, “1883” fans?

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Filming Ennis’ Death Scene ‘Incredibly Difficult’ for Eric Nelsen

Actor Eric Nelsen brought the bright-eyed cowboy Ennis to life over the first five episodes of 1883, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone origin story on Paramount+. Initially, the young cowboy—with his pard Wade (James Landry Hébert)—acts as a hired hand to help Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott), Thomas (LaMonica Garrett), and James Dutton (Tim McGraw) wrangle wild cattle in Episode 2. However, James’ daughter Elsa (Isabell May) catches Ennis’ eye, and he decides to stay with the wrangled herd as Shea’s wagon train of German immigrants departs Fort Worth, Texas, for Oregon.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Isabel May on Not Shaving During Filming: ‘I Was Fine With It’

Sometimes being low maintenance is a good thing, right? Just ask 1883 star Isabel May and the rest of the women who are a part of the cast. As a spin-off and prequel to Paramount Network’s hit show Yellowstone, 1883 is following right in its footsteps. Not only has it been extremely successful so far in terms of ratings but it’s also similar in the fact that it’s built on authenticity.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamonica Garrett
TVGuide.com

When Is 1883 on Again and How to Watch

Yellowstone prequel series 1883 officially debuted last month on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network. Now that the show is exclusively streaming on Paramount+, some fans might be confused about when and how to watch new episodes. Don't worry, TV Guide has everything you need to know to keep watching or catch up on the Western that follows James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family as they cross the war-torn United States to make a new life for themselves in America's new frontier. The land the Duttons will eventually settle on will form the ranch at the center of all the drama on the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone. The prequel series also stars Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, and Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, and it features a cameo by Tom Hanks in Episode 2.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot a Modern Product in One Scene

While 1883 prides itself on the historical accuracy it tries to stay true to, there are mistakes. One fan with a good eye noticed one. From the clothes to the wagons to the guns and more. All of that is done to make it as historically accurate as it possibly can be. However, there are times when things don’t get caught in editing. Of course, when it comes to noticing things like a misplaced modern-day object in a scene, fans will notice anything. No matter how small.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Twitter
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Eddie Fans Are Going To Love Episode 13

If you love Blue Bloods and have been waiting to see Eddie Janko-Reagan get deep into a case, then this week’s new episode will excite you. Vanessa Ray plays the officer who also is married to Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes. What in the world will she be getting into this coming Friday night? Let’s get a little insight from this article by Matt & Jess.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Peacemaker Fans React to Episode 5's Most Gruesome Scene

HBO Max's Peacemaker is continuing full steam ahead in its first season, and each new episode has taken fans' expectations of the live-action DC universe to new heights. The series chronicles the adventures of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) and his team of unlikely allies, as they try to take down the mystery of Project Butterfly. Along the way, there have been some bizarre references of DC Comics canon, some wonderful character moments, and a conspiracy that has continued to build upon itself. In the series' fifth episode, that included one of the bloodiest scenes that the show has had yet — and quite possibly one of the weirdest. Spoilers for Episode 5 of Peacemaker, "Monkey Dory", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Walker’: Cordell Isn’t Happy by Recent News in New Clip

When an all-new episode of Walker, Cordell is going to be under some heavy stress. Serano is out and that means trouble. With a man as dangerous as Serano out of jail and back into the public, Cordell’s entire family is in trouble. This is one of those moments where things seem to be falling apart around our protagonist. In a clip shared exclusively by TV Insider, we see our Texas Ranger not sure what he wants to do. Rarely does he seems so lost and without a solution.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Woman in the House…,” Kristen Bell’s Mystery Parody, Isn’t Mysterious or Funny: TV Review

A comedy mystery should, ideally, be both comic and mysterious. Unfortunately, the new Netflix series “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” drops one of its most successful jokes in its title — and doesn’t have much to recommend it as a whodunit, either. A parody of book-club thrillers like “The Girl on the Train” and “The Woman in the Window,” this series stars Kristen Bell as a grieving mother who has descended into substance abuse and who becomes obsessed with a crime she believes she’s seen. The tricky thing about this plot is...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
countryliving.com

'This Is Us' Fans Are Fuming Over Uncle Nicky After Last Night's Season 6 Episode

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and his mother, Marilyn (Laura Niemi), didn’t get to have one last Sunday phone call. Instead, he got the chance to say a final goodbye at her funeral. But while This Is Us fans were wiping away their tears at home, many began to wonder where Jack’s brother, Nicky (Griffin Dunne), was after not seeing him sitting in the church pews.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: One Guest Star Ended Up Starring in a Hit Netflix Series

The CBS crime drama “Blue Bloods” is one of the biggest programs over the last decade. Because the show has thrived for so long on the network, that meant that a lot of folks had to guest star on the program over the years. Well, that has been the case for one in particular who became a star on another hit show on Netflix. Sadie Sink, from “Stranger Things”, actually appeared in “Blue Bloods” years ago as a guest-starring appearance.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'NCIS: Hawai’i' Fans Will Lose It Over These 'Hawai’i Five-0' Stars Returning to the Island

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, get excited — upcoming future episodes are going to bring together a lot of your favorite crime-solving characters. Earlier this month, it was announced that actress Katrina Law, who plays Special Agent Knight, and her costar Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Torres in the CBS drama, would be heading to The Aloha State for a new NCIS episode. “I am headed off to Hawai'i to shoot a crossover event,” Wilmer said in an Instagram clip from January 3. “I’ve also got something to tell you: I’m coming to Hawai'i, too,” Katrina added. “It’s going to be good being back on the island solving crimes.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: Where Darlene and Omar Stand at the End of Season Three

Ozark Season 4: Part 1 became readily available for folks on Friday on the streaming giant Netflix. Yes, after almost two years away, Ozark is back with a two-part finale spread across two seasons in 2022. One of the key players, or villains, rather in the finale season of the program involves both Darlene and Omar. The two, at this point, are both villains but are both going against one another.
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

378K+
Followers
39K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy