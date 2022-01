Breonte has a new track out, and he’s feeling bitter with “Somebody New.” The track describes that late night, drunken moment where you think back on the good times with someone previously in your life, but they’ve moved on and you haven’t. The track is short, but captures the spirit of the moment perfectly, bouncing between the sentiments of missing someone you loved and being angry that they’ve found a new person to love them. The track has a little bit of bounce to it considering the emotional subject matter, but it’s a strong release from Breonte. Watch for more from him in the future, and get sad to “Somebody New” below:

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO