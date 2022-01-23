ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Austin leads Ole Miss women past No. 23 Kentucky 63-54

Shakira Austin finished with 24 points and eight rebounds and Mississippi knocked off No. 23 Kentucky 63-54 on Sunday.

Austin sank 10 of 18 shots from the floor and all four of her free throws for the Rebels (17-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference). Snudda Collins scored 12 off the bench on 4-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Madison Scott pitched in with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Lashonda Monk scored 10.

Collins had nine points — on 3-of-6 shooting from distance — to help Ole Miss take a 28-25 lead at halftime.

Austin scored nine points in the third quarter and Collins made another 3-pointer to extend the Rebels' lead to 46-42.

Donnetta Johnson hit a jumper and Austin added two free throws to push the Ole Miss advantage to 50-42 with 8:27 left to play. Rhyne Howard answered with a three-point play for Kentucky, but Madison Scott hit back-to-back jumpers and the Rebels led 54-45 with 6 minutes remaining.

Kentucky (8-7, 1-4) used two Jada Walker free throws and two baskets by Howard to get within three points, but Austin scored in the paint to end the 6-0 run and the Rebels led 56-51 with 3:51 to go. Neither team scored until Austin's three-point play gave the Rebels a three-possession lead with 1:19 left.

Howard came in with a 19.1 scoring average for the Wildcats — second best in the SEC — and finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Kentucky has lost four straight — all in SEC play. The Wildcats' previous three conference losses were all by 20-plus points.

Ole Miss has won three straight against Kentucky and four of the last five. The Rebels have also won three straight at Kentucky and lead the all-time series 26-19.

Kentucky travels to play Vanderbilt on Thursday. Ole Miss will host No. 13 Georgia on Jan. 30.

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

