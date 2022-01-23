UW-Eau Claire hands UW-Whitewater its first WIAC loss

EAU CLAIRE

Shooting struggles down the stretch Saturday resulted in the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team’s first loss of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference season.

The sixth-ranked Warhawks led midway through the fourth quarter before falling 81-71 to 18th-ranked UW-Eau Claire.

The Warhawks dropped to 16-2 overall and 7-1 in the WIAC.

Whitewater shot just 31.3% for the game, including 20% in the fourth quarter. On the other side, Eau Claire (14-4, 5-2) shot 53.3% in the fourth quarter and 49.1% for the game.

Junior forward Aleah Grundahl led the Warhawks with 25 pounds and five rebounds. She made 10 of 11 free throws.

Also for Whitewater, sophomore guard Maggie Trautsch had 11 points and seven rebounds, and senior guard Veronica Kieres totaled 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Warhawks trailed 16-6 in the early going but battled back to draw within 33-29 at halftime, tied the game at 45 midway through the third quarter and took their first lead on a 3-point basket by Whitewater High School product Rebekah Schumacher with 4 minutes left in the third.

The teams traded the lead six times and were tied three times in the fourth quarter before the Blugolds pulled away.

For Eau Claire, Jessie Ruden scored 29 points and Kylie Mogen added 16. Tyra Boettcher totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds.

BLUGOLDS 81, WARHAWKS 71

UW-WHITEWATER (16-2, 7-1)

Grundahl 7-12 10-11 25, Trautsch 4-9 1-1 11, Kieres 5-15 1-2 11, Taylor 3-8 0-0 6, Schumacher 1-10 2-2 5, Santo Domingo 3-10 0-0 7, Carollo 1-9 1-2 4, Belschner 1-5 0-2 2, Oomens 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-80 15-20 71.

UW-EAU CLAIRE (14-4, 5-2)

Ruden 10-17 5-5 29, Mogen 6-10 0-0 16, Crouch 4-11 5-5 14, Boettcher 3-8 7-10 13, Ganski 2-5 1-2 5, Clayton 1-3 0-0 2, Ganser 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-55 18-22 81.

UW-Whitewater 10 19 25 17 — 71

UW-Eau Claire 17 16 24 24 — 81

3-point goals—Whitewater 6-31 (Trautsch 2-5, Grundahl 1-2, Schumacher 1-8, Santo Domingo 1-7, Carollo 1-6, Kieres 0-3), Eau Claire 9-23 (Ruden 4-9, Mogen 4-8, Crouch 1-4, Ganski 0-2). Rebounds—Whitewater 19-19-38 (Kieres 8, Trautsch 7, Taylor 7), Eau Claire 8-26-34 (Boettcher 10). Total fouls—Whitewater 23, Eau Claire 19. Fouled out—Grundahl 5. Assists—Whitewater 11 (Schumacher 4), Eau Claire 18. Blocks—Whitewater 2, Eau Claire 9 (Ganski 7). Steals—Whitewater 7, Eau Claire 6.