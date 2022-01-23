ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French adventurer dies attempting solo Atlantic crossing

Cover picture for the articleLE PECQ, France — A 75-year-old French adventurer has died on a solo attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean. The death of Jean-Jacques Savin was announced by his friends on a Facebook page...

Nooneknows
4d ago

He was a very determined man when it came to traveling across water. So sad he didn't make it. He died doing what he loved to do. May he rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers to family and friends. 😥⛵❤⚓🙏

Times Union

Jean-Jacques Savin's Latest Attempt to Cross the Atlantic Ends in Tragedy

In 2019, former paratrooper Jean-Jacques Savin accomplished a feat that few people have accomplished — much less someone in their early 70s, as Savin was at the time. He crossed the Atlantic in an unpowered barrel, relying on nothing other than the ocean’s current to get him to his destination. This year, Savin — now 75 — set out to accomplish another ocean crossing, this one powered by rowing. Sadly, the story of this voyage does not have a happy ending.
tatler.com

The princess who will be Norway's second ever queen turns 18 today

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. 2022 is a golden year when it comes to royals celebrating landmark birthdays. The Duchess of Cambridge turned 40 earlier this month, while Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Queen Letizia of Spain will both celebrate their 50th birthdays later in the year. In Norway, their princess has officially come of age, as Princess Ingrid Alexandra turned 18 on 21 January.
moneytalksnews.com

This Is the Best Place in the World to Retire Overseas in 2022

One of Europe’s hidden gems is your best bet for retiring overseas, according to Live and Invest Overseas. The seaside region of Comporta, Portugal, took top honors in this year’s annual index of the 15 best places in the world to retire. It scored particularly high grades in the Health Care (A+) and Crime (A) categories. It also ranked highly for Cost of Living (B+, at a monthly budget of $2,935) and Taxes (B).
Robb Report

An Ancient Dog Statue and 3 Tombs Were Just Discovered Under the Streets of Rome

Because of its long history, Rome has often yielded archaeological treasures in the most unexpected of places. The latest of these riches is an ancient dog statue, which was discovered during work on Rome’s water system just before Christmas. An arm of the Italian Ministry of Culture devoted to archaeological endeavors announced the find on January 1, saying that the dog statue was found in the city’s Appio Latino district, which is also home to ancient Roman villas and an array of burial structures. Along with the statue, three tombs were also found. According to the Ministry of Culture, one of the...
TIME

Paris Buried a River 100 Years Ago. Now The City Needs To Resurface It to Combat Climate Change

In 1899, a writer for French newspaper Le Figaro surveyed the damage Parisians had done to the Bièvre, a river that for hundreds of years had snaked up through southern Paris , joining the Seine near the Jardin des Plantes. “It flows slowly, oily and black, streaked with acids, dotted with soapy and putrid pustules,” the writer observed. “In the sparse and sordid grass, peeled like the back of a worn-out horse, parasitic plants grow in abundance.”
Reuters

King of Spain's sister separates from husband

MADRID, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spanish King Felipe VI's sister Princess Cristina and her husband Inaki Urdangarin, who was jailed in 2018 for tax fraud and embezzlement, have separated after he was caught with another woman by a gossip magazine. "By mutual agreement, we have decided to cease our marital...
The Guardian

Vidkun Quisling installed as Nazi puppet premier of Norway

The Germans still have their uses for Quisling. To-day he was made chief of the occupied state of Norway by Terboven, the Reich Commissioner (governor) of Norway, who extended to him the blessings of Hitler, his supreme master. Quisling and his National Samling (or Norwegian Nazi party) have already, under...
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Beast-like 'Carantoñas' return to Spanish town

It's hours before dawn in Acehuche, a small town in Spain's western Extremadura region, and a group of youngsters is ending a parade by setting off fireworks and beating drums. The noise awakes residents for some of the biggest dates in the local calendar: the three-day celebration of the fur-covered characters known as “Carantoñas" that resemble wild beasts.With roots in pagan traditions of fertility that were incorporated into religious symbolism, the ancient festival currently marks Acehuche's patron, St. Sebastian, whom the Catholic tradition considers a martyr of the early anti-Christian Romans. After the 2021 edition was canceled amid a...
The Independent

Propeller smashes through plane cabin window after bird strikes aircraft midflight

A bird struck a plane’s propeller on Monday, causing it to disintegrate and smash through one of the cabin windows.The Airlink Jetstream JS-41 was running a charter flight from Johannesburg to Venetia Mine, South Africa, on 3 January when the incident happened shortly before landing, the airline reported.According to an Airlink statement, none of the passengers or crew were injured and pilots were able to land safely, but the aircraft sustained substantial damage.Dramatic passenger photos show an almost entirely shattered cabin window, a frayed segment of the right hand propeller, damage to the inside of the fuselage and debris strewn...
BBC

Newborn baby found in toilet bin of Air Mauritius plane

Airport staff in Mauritius have found a newborn baby boy abandoned in the rubbish bin of a plane's toilet. A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar, suspected of having given birth on the flight, was arrested. The Air Mauritius plane, which arrived from Madagascar, landed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on...
New York Post

Tongan man, 57, survives 27-hour swim after being swept away by tsunami

A 57-year-old disabled Tongan man has been hailed as a “real life Aquaman” for reportedly swimming roughly 27 hours straight after being swept out to sea during the devastating tsunami. Lisala Folau told local radio station Broadcom Broadcasting that he was painting his home on the tiny island...
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
New Scientist

Hybrid animal in 4500-year-old tomb is earliest known bred by humans

The bones of horse-like creatures unearthed in a 4500-year-old royal tomb in Syria are the earliest known hybrid animals bred by people, with DNA sequencing showing them to be crosses of donkeys and Syrian wild asses. The discovery suggests that early civilisation in what is now Syria was “really advanced...
99.9 KTDY

Video Shows Terrifying Moments from Tsunami in Tonga

As much of Louisiana was asleep residents of Tonga, some 6,500 miles away in the Pacific, were undergoing anything but peaceful slumber. An underwater volcanic eruption less than 50 miles north of the island has sent huge walls of water crashing onto the shore and causing residents to flee for their lives.
