ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gov. Pritzker orders flags lowered to honor Illinois child welfare worker stabbed to death on job

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QGT71_0dtc4r7300

Flags at Illinois state office buildings were lowered for three days to honor a child welfare worker who was stabbed to death this month.

Gov. JB Pritzker ordered that U.S. and Illinois flags be set at half-staff beginning at sunrise Thursday in honor of Deidre Silas, a child protection specialist for the Department of Children and Family Services. Flags were to be returned to their traditional spot at sunset Saturday.

Silas, 36, was responding to a call about possibly endangered children at a home in Thayer, south of Springfield, on Jan. 5.

RELATED: More than 100 children died over 1-year period despite contact with DCFS, new report says

She was met at the door by an assailant who stabbed her and fled, according to authorities.

Benjamin Reed, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint. Officials said Reed lived in the home and was related to one or more of the seven children residing there.

He is being held without bond in the Sangamon County Jail.

Silas, who for years worked with troubled children in the Department of Juvenile Justice, had just joined DCFS last summer. Family members said that even as a teenager she had volunteered to work with children.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Comments / 29

random chick
4d ago

Apparently, this doof doesn't know proper flag protocols either. the lowering of the flags is not for just anyone. in the flag code the governor cant just make a proclamation to lowet flags for just anyone. its saved for high members of govt or military

Reply
21
XSoCal
4d ago

Why when we have people getting murdered in Crimecago every day? One of their's gets taken out and all of a sudden flags lowered, can't have this happen they say. But what about us?

Reply
12
justgveittime
4d ago

This, I do not understand. Why. This man seriously needs to go. He wants these VOTES SO BAD HE’LL DO ANYTHING.

Reply
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Welfare#Murder#Child Protection#Dcfs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
68K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy