As the second semester of the 2021-22 school year is underway, Spring ISD students will soon be picking their courses for the next school year. During the board’s Jan. 11 meeting, SISD trustees approved Education Planning Guides for the 2022-23 school year. These guides offer information for parents and middle school or high school students as they plan which courses students will take next year.

SPRING, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO