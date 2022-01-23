Watch: Robbie Gould Practiced Field Goals During Packers Player Intros

The veteran kicker was the star of another viral moment on Saturday.

Niners kicker Robbie Gould stole the spotlight Saturday with his game-winning kick to send the Packers crashing out of the playoffs , but it was his pregame routine that took social media by storm.

Well before the 45-yard field goal to send the 49ers to the NFC championship , Gould was seen launching practice kicks over a line of Packers players conducting their pregame introductions.

When you're a perfect 20-for-20 on field goals in the playoffs, you don't question routines—although Packers players may have been questioning themselves as Gould continued to inch closer to their intros.

However, Gould may have paid the price for taking so many practice kicks in freezing temperatures. During a Sunday press conference, the veteran kicker said his foot was “black and blue.”

“It hurts. I was in there icing it up for about 20 minutes,” Gould said, per KNBR . “It'll probably take me a couple days. It's black and blue but we're going to the NFC championship.

“I'd rather have it black and blue, playing in another game than—no offense to my kids—sitting down and playing catch with them instead of playing football next Sunday.”

The 49ers will face the winner of Sunday's Rams-Buccaneers game in the NFC championship game Jan. 30.

