ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Southern California Buick Dealers – Find Your Best Deal – All Locations

By Tom Smith
idrivesocal.com
 6 days ago

SoCal Buick Dealers sell cars and crossovers. And they’re almost always paired with GMC dealerships. Because both Buick and GMC are brands owned by General Motors. Plus both have been in existence for more than 100-years. ⇒ Southern California Chevrolet Headquarters – Martin Chevy. So, through the...

www.idrivesocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

2013 Buick Encore Among Best Used Vehicles Under $15,000, Says Study

The 2013 Buick Encore is among the best-used vehicles available for under $15,000, according to a recent study conducted by market research firm iSeeCars. recently published its list of the ‘Best Used Cars to Buy in 2022’, which ranks the best second-hand vehicles by segment and price point. The 2013 Buick Encore was listed among the ten best used cars and SUVs to purchase for under $15,000, with the crossover selling for an average of $13,401 on the second-hand market. The research firm says the 2013 Buick Encore “is praised for its predicted reliability ratings as well as ample passenger and cargo space despite its subcompact designation.”
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Lime Green C8 Corvette Splits In Half Following High Speed Crash In New Jersey

A set of photos showing a lime green C8 Corvette Stingray that was split in half following a high-speed crash are being circulated online this week. The photos were posted by the Mantua Township Fire Department, based in Sewell, New Jersey, to its own Facebook page on January 22nd. The gallery shows a modified lime green C8 Corvette Stingray split clean in half, with the passenger cell sitting near a wooded area, about 15 or 20 feet away from the rear sub-assembly.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: A Flint and Tinder Deal, All-Clad Pans on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. Flint and Tinder. $198 $129 (35%...
SHOPPING
CBS Denver

State Lawmakers Cracking Down On Professional Shoplifters

DENVER (CBS4)– Organized retail crime syndicates have found a modern-day pawnshop on platforms like Amazon and some state lawmakers say the giant e-commerce company is making it too easy for them. (credit: Harris County, TX) A bill by Representatives Dylan Roberts and Terri Carver aims to crack down on professional shoplifters or “boosters.” They steal billions of dollars in merchandise every year from stores like Home Depot and peddle the stolen products, immediately and anonymously, on sites like Amazon, eBay and Facebook Marketplace. Law enforcement recovered $1 million in stolen merchandise stacked floor to ceiling inside a Texas house last year. All of...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Vehicles#Detroit#Gmc#Scottish#Idrivesocal
MLive.com

N95, KN95, disposable masks: Where to find the best deals online as COVID cases surge

Stocking up on face masks isn’t going away anytime soon, with the latest COVID numbers showing the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to surge across the U.S. “COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise rapidly across most of the United States,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week. “The current 7-day average of daily new cases is 782,766, a 33.2% increase from the previous week.”
SHOPPING
Tire Review

What Is Your Mission as a Tire Dealer?

According to our tire dealer polling data, 42% of tire dealers who took our survey say their business doesn’t have a mission statement. Does this matter? What are the real benefits of having a mission statement, anyway?. In this month’s episode of Rolling with the Numbers, we take a...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Country
China
L.A. Weekly

Delta 8 Deals: Where To Find The Best

Thinking about your budget and need to know where to find the best Delta 8 deals? No matter how bulging or bare your wallet may be, it’s always smart to be thinking about your finances and ensuring you get what you need while also spending wisely. One thing that we consider a necessary expenditure in our monthly budget is Delta 8 and other natural wellness products. We only use high-quality products, which can get pricey. Thankfully, we discovered Binoid.com, which has the best deals for one-time purchases, and even better deals for those that become loyal members and subscribe to their email list. Junk mail sucks, but this isn’t that. When you sign up, you’ll be rewarded with coupons and limited-time offers that will make you feel like you’re stealing from them! Binoid.com is great for those looking for luxury cannabinoids at rock-bottom prices.
SMALL BUSINESS
AOL Corp

1.5M US bank cards have been hacked: NordVPN

Over 1.5 million US bank cards can be found on the dark web, a recent study from cybersecurity company NordVPN found. According to the study, a total of 1,561,739 American payment card details were found by independent researchers to be for sale on the dark web. Additionally, the average price for an American card on the dark web was $5.80.
PUBLIC SAFETY
idrivesocal.com

Volkswagen Beetle Design – Iconic, Enduring And, Electric?

The Volkswagen Beetle is an iconic and beloved car that has stood the test of time. Over time, Volkswagen has experimented with all aspects of Volkswagen Beetle design, but they’ve maintained its distinctive look for decades. Now, as people daydream about simple, pre-pandemic life, the Beetle is enjoying another...
CARS
The Independent

Edmunds: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder vs. 2022 Honda Pilot

The Honda Pilot has long been a favorite for three-row SUV shoppers, offering multi-passenger safety, comfort, cargo and convenience, all while remaining affordable and fuel-efficient. But the current-generation Pilot is getting on in years, having debuted for the 2016 model year, and that’s left the door open for some competitors. Among them is the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. Redesigned from the ground up, the Pathfinder is going for a more premium image outside and in. So which SUV is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out. COMFORT AND VERSATILITYThe Honda Pilot swallows people and gear while delivering on-road...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

What’s the Best 2022 Buick Enclave Trim? Here’s Our Guide

We're fans of the current generation Buick Enclave. The premium-leaning three-row SUV offers plenty of space, a gutsy standard powertrain, satisfying dynamics, an abundance of features, and now more sophisticated exterior styling. It's also priced less than its luxury competition. For the 2022 model year, Buick is offering the Enclave...
BUYING CARS
CNET

America's new weight problem: Electric cars

While I find an electric car revolution to be inevitable (due to sticks as much as carrots), EVs have plenty of challenges: usable range, cost, availability, depreciation and model choice. But on top of all those is their weight. Here's why that's not trivial. EVs tend to weigh a lot...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy