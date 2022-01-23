ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

The Irvine Police arrested a man in a disabled car full of stolen mail

By Editor
newsantaana.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormally motorists in broken down vehicles are happy to get help from the police. That was not the...

newsantaana.com

Comments / 14

Driver Cliff
4d ago

Not at all surprised, this is exactly what you can expect from individuals dealing with crimes having to do with moral trepidatude. It's simple math addiction by subtraction, find a place for them before they become the property of Dr. G, not Dr. Fauci.

Reply
5
Flying Dutchman
4d ago

My Condo complex got hit, about a week before Christmas. These are community postal boxes. The main locks were professionally removed, which gave access to every box. The post office employee said this was going on all over the country.

Reply
4
Valerie Prather
4d ago

Some mail boxes locks' can be opened with a letter opener. I used a po box. They are looking for money and bank cards.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Cars
Irvine, CA
Cars
Irvine, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Irvine, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
ABC News

Amy Schneider speaks out after historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends after 40 wins

Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign is officially over. Schneider's 40-game winning streak, which began Nov. 17, came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in a competitive game. She remains insecond for all-time consecutive wins, only behind Ken Jennings, whose 74-game record has held since 2004.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Irvine Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy