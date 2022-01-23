ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Republican Legislator Who Once Challenged Legitimacy Of The 2020 Election Introduces Resolution Attacking AP Investigation On Racism In The Military

By Anoa Changa
NewsOne
NewsOne
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376iyu_0dtbzt6000

Tennessee Capitol Building Source: Education Images / Getty

A Republican legislator, who once supported objecting to the Electoral College vote for the 2020 election, took aim at an AP investigative report on racism in the military. Last week, Rep. Bud Hulsey of Tennessee introduced a resolution attacking the AP report published in May 2021.

The resolution is an example of the right’s attack on facts and accurate reporting while feeding into conspiracy theories and disinformation. Hulsey was among the 23 state legislators who falsely claimed irregularities in the 2020 election and requested that the state’s federal delegation not support the final count.

Much of his objection stems from the article’s title and doesn’t engage with the detailed reporting.

AP reporter Kat Stafford quickly took to Twitter to rebuke the ridiculous assertions in Hulsey’s resolution. Stafford, a well-respected investigative journalist, often called on to lead training for other journalists, tweeted that she and her colleagues stand by their reporting. She explained the team had investigated for a year before publishing their findings on racism in the military.

As a part of their reporting, the AP investigative team highlighted an order for a one-day pause on operations “to discuss extremism in the ranks” by the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, III. The report also shared first-hand experiences from several people. It also examined the types of questions asked on internal military surveys, noting one particular survey changed the way it asked questions about discrimination.

Hulsey, a retired police officer, claims the report isn’t relevant because the documented instances of discrimination are only a small fraction of those enlisted. Still, he fails to consider the culture of silence that persists, something also prevalent in his former occupation.

A 2019 survey of over 1,600 sailors from the AP’s research found that close to 25 percent reported they could not use their chain of command to file complaints. Another 40 percent said discipline was reported unfairly. ( Read the full AP report here ).

The AP used the best data available. It sounds like Hulsey’s issue is really with the military’s underreporting. And n ot that Stafford’s team needs confirmation from other sources, but several outlets, including Reuters, have made similar findings and discussed the likelihood of underreporting complaints.

A September 2020 report by Reuters noted those dealing with racism in the military have a “high barrier to justice.” The reporting team covering the racial reckoning needed in the military shared the account of Deven Sherk, a Black airman who had filed a report about a noose hung near him by a white airman. A few months later, he spotted a swastika in a bathroom.

The real question isn’t why outlets report racism in the military, but why are American soldiers drawing swastika’s and hanging nooses if there isn’t a prevailing culture that tolerates such behavior?

“But many service members, including Sherk, say the EO process is often a dead end, resulting in little action, or worse, backfiring on the complainant,” reported Reuters. “That’s because filing an EO complaint is often viewed as an act of defiance in the military, they say.”

Claiming that the military doesn’t have a deep history of racism is Hulsey’s opinion and distortion of the data presented by Stafford and her colleagues. It’s not a fact and ignores historical context and anecdotal experiences about racism and other forms of discrimination in the military and concerns of retaliation.

Bottom line, Hulsey should spend more time meeting the needs of people within the state instead of creating false controversies and attacking the work of Black journalists.

SEE ALSO:

Republican Hypocrisy On Full Display As State Senators Demand Student-Athletes Stop Kneeling

Critical Race Truth: Republicans Keep Trying To Revise America’s Racist History

[ione_media_gallery id="4277202" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alabama’s congressional district maps discriminate against Black voters, federal judges rule

Alabama’s Republican-dominated state legislature must immediately redraw the state’s congressional map after discriminating against Black voters by approving a map that significantly dilutes their political power, a panel of federal judges has ruled.A ruling in US District Court on 24 January ordered the legislature to create at least two – rather than just one – districts in which Black voters are more likely to be able to elect a representative that more closely resembles the state’s demographics.“Black voters have less opportunity than other [Alabama residents] to elect candidates of their choice to Congress,” the judges wrote. “Any remedial plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJHL

Rep. Hulsey explains resolution rebuking AP report on racism in the military

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Military families and constituents of Rep. Bud Hulsey were the impetus behind introducing House Joint Resolution 709 last week, which calls racism in the U.S. military uncommon and condemns an Associated Press article on the subject. The resolution seeks to “reprimand the AP for engaging in the lowest form of incendiary […]
NASHVILLE, TN
HuffingtonPost

Black Lawmakers Walk Out As Mississippi Senate Passes Anti-'Critical Race Theory' Bill

Mississippi’s Black state senators walked out of a vote on Friday, protesting a Republican-backed bill that purports to ban “critical race theory” in schools. All 14 Black state senators — all of whom are Democrats — withheld their votes when they walked out, and the bill passed 32-2. (Two white Democrats voted against the bill, The Associated Press reported).
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Richmond.com

McEachin calls McConnell comments on voting by African Americans and 'Americans' 'appalling and deeply disturbing'

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, had a simple, visual message to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., this week over the Republican leader’s apparent distinction between African American voters and “Americans.”. McEachin tweeted a photograph of himself and his wife, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin — both of whom...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election#Legislature#Racism#Electoral College#Ap#Defense#Iii
Arizona Mirror

Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say

Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […] The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
HuffingtonPost

Jan. 6 Investigators Zeroing In On Apparent Plot To Hijack Election With Fake Electors

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is intensifying its probe into the filing of counterfeit election certificates signed by slates of fake Republican electors for the 2020 presidential election in five states. The Republican electors falsely declared themselves “duly elected and qualified,” and sent signed certificates to Congress...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "inadvertently" left out a word when discussing Black voting patterns. He slammed the attacks against him.

"This mischaracterization of my record is offensive and outrageous," he said in Kentucky. What happened: Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in Kentucky he "inadvertently" omitted a word when discussing Black voting patterns earlier this week, condemning attacks of his record on racial issues as an "outrageous mischaracterization." The basis...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Democratic congressman arrested with voting rights protesters after Senate demonstration

A progressive US congressman from New York was arrested in the US Capitol on Thursday as voting rights advocates staged their second demonstration in the building within just a few days.The congressman, Rep Jamaal Bowman, was arrested alongside activists from UN-PAC, a student-led group that has led hunger strikes with dozens of supporters to persuade senators to pass voting rights legislation.His spokesman and UN-PAC staff confirmed his arrest on Thursday.“Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building and was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police,” Mr Bowman’s spokesman...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

White Nationalists Who Marched in Charlottesville Hit With Jan. 6 Subpoenas

The Groypers have been summoned by the January 6 Select Committee. On Wednesday evening, the congressional committee tasked with investigating the Capitol riot issued a pair of subpoenas, for Nicholas Fuentes and Patrick Casey, both white nationalist leaders of an organization called America First. Their gaggle of edgelord, MAGA-capped followers are often known as “Groypers”—and their big blue flag saying AF—or AMERICA FIRST—has been a mainstay of pro-Trump rallies. The flag was also seen fluttering inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
PROTESTS
Fox News

Recent Cuban immigrant and college student shocked by peers' perception of socialism, seeks to dismantle it

A Cuban student enrolled at Syracuse University said he was stunned by the way his fellow students perceived socialism. Justo Antonio Triana studies Classical Civilization and Political Science and writes poetry, articles, and narratives in both Spanish and English. He also moved to America in 2019 after his father filed for a family reunification after leaving Cuba five years earlier.
IMMIGRATION
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy