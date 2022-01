NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn woman faces a hate crime charge and more after allegedly spitting on a group of children and hurling antisemitic remarks at them. Surveillance cameras captured the incident. The video shows the woman accused of harassing an 8-year-old boy and his younger siblings, 7 and 2, who were walking on Avenue P near Coleman Street. ”This woman passed by them, yelled at them. Something along the lines of Hitler should have killed you all,” their father Aryah Fried told CBS2’s Thalia Perez. Fried says his 8-year-old responded to the suspect, saying that he would save his little sister. “I gotta...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO