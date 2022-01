BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Businessman Chris Doughty released a video Wednesday announcing that he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Massachusetts. Doughty, 59, of Wrentham, touted his success creating jobs as the president of a company that manufactures metal machine parts, a business that stumbled at first when a critical piece of machinery broke down. “With the right team, a little creativity and the willingness to work hard, just about any problem can be solved,” he said. “This is the same work ethic and teamwork I will bring as your governor.” I look forward to sharing my vision for Massachusetts with you...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO