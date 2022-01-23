Watch: Travis Hunter Does Deion Sanders' 'Prime Dance' After Polynesian Bowl Interception
Jackson State commit, Travis Hunter, does the "Prime Dance" at the Polynesian Bowl game after he intercepted a pass.
Travis Hunter is headed to Jackson State. The five-star recruit "flipped" his commitment from Florida State to Deion Sanders and the Tigers to compete in the SWAC this Fall.
Travis Hunter Does the 'Prime Dance'
HBCU Football Coverage
