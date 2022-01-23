ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Watch: Gary Blair Teaches Destiny Pitts Dance Moves

By Matthew Postins
 4 days ago

The pair showed off their dance moves as the Aggie women warmed up for Sunday's game with Missouri

As pre-game rituals go, Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair teaching Destiny Pitts how to dance is a new one.

As the Aggies (11-7, 1-5 in SEC) warmed up for Sunday’s game with Missouri (14-5, 3-3) at 5 p.m., Blair took a moment to show Pitts a few dance moves on Missouri’s home court.

Blair is set to retire at the end of this season. Pitts is in her second year with the Aggies after transferring from Minnesota.

Texas A&M tweeted out video of Blair and Pitts.

Pitts, who is averaging 10.6 points and is one of the Aggies’ top 3-point shooters, responded a few minutes later.

The tweet also caught the attention of Aggie men’s player Henry Coleman III.

Blair, who is a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame for the first time, announced at the start of this season that this would be his last as a head coach. He led the Aggies to the 2011 National Championship. But, right now, Blair is focused on trying to get his Aggies back on a winning streak.

A loss to TCU on Dec. 12 set off a month-long slump, as Aggies have lost six of their last eight games , with their only SEC win coming over Auburn, which has emerged as the SEC’s only remaining winless team in league play.

Missouri enters the game with a 1-3 record against ranked teams this season. But that one win was a big one, as the Tigers beat No. 1 South Carolina at the end of December to start SEC action. Since then, the Tigers have lost to LSU and Georgia, both of which are ranked.

