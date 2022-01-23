Where does Jeff Capel turn after Pitt's 27-point loss to Clemson?

No need to sift through long lists of seasons and scores to find a game in which Pitt suffered a worse loss than the 75-48 outcome Saturday night at Clemson.

It was near the end of the forgettable (though no one does forget) 2017-2018 season, the last of Kevin Stallings’ two years at the helm. Pitt lost to Virginia 66-37 in Stallings’ last game at Petersen Events Center.

The other difference:

• Virginia was the No. 1 team at the time, soon to be a No. 1 seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

• Clemson (11-8, 3-5) this season resides near the bottom of the ACC standings — tied for 10th in the 15-team conference — and had lost all but one game this month. In four previous losses, Clemson gave up an average of 77 points. Pitt scored 48.

After the game, Pitt coach Jeff Capel vowed to get to work immediately in an effort to find answers in the gym and, perhaps, upon video review of some of Pitt’s 12 losses in 19 games.

But where can he turn?

Maybe greater focus among players will lead to more responsibility on defense. In the past four defeats, Pitt allowed opponents a composite field-goal percentage of 49.2%. Yeah, that’s right: One of every two shots went through the cords.

That might be understandable — if unacceptable — if the opponents were Florida State, Miami, Duke and Wake Forest, who are among the ACC’s best teams. But Pitt lost to Louisville, Syracuse, Virginia and Clemson, who have problems of their own.

An area that has no easy or immediate fix is personnel. Capel doesn’t have many alternatives on his bench.

In eight conference games (2-6), nonstarters have totaled 46 points, including 13 by Ithiel Horton, who is back on suspension after criminal charges against him were re-filed Jan. 8. Horton, who has played in only one game, faces a scheduled hearing Wednesday.

In the past three games, Capel inserted former walk-on Onyebuchi Ezeakudo in the starting lineup over sophomore William Jeffress. Ezeakudo has produced a total of two 3-pointers. Jeffress plays with great hustle and is an asset on defense, but he’s 1 of 5 from the field since he lost his starting job.

It’s clear Pitt will rise or fall on the backs of starters John Hugley, Jamarius Burton, Femi Odukale and Mouhamadou Gueye. Each has made significant contributions, and together they are shooting nearly 75% from the foul line (73.2%).

• Hugley leads the team in scoring (15.8 points) and rebounding (8.1).

• Burton is a steady hand, who averages 12.8 points and only 1.5 turnovers.

• Odukale (11.5 points) has more assists (60) than turnovers (49).

• Gueye (8.3 points) leads the team in blocks (35) and 3-pointers (20).

Gueye’s long-range shooting ability is unique for a 6-foot-10 forward and for the team. Opponents don’t respect Pitt on the perimeter and concentrate on taking away Hugley in the paint. Capel made the point Saturday night that Clemson didn’t bother guarding everyone on the floor.

Pitt is last in the ACC in scoring (61.6) and has reached the 70s only three times in 19 games (two of those were losses).

There are 12 games remaining before the ACC Tournament, the schedule gets more difficult in February and scoring won’t get any easier.

It’s fair for Pitt fans to expect more than 7-12 in Capel’s fourth season, but losing Horton and Nike Sibande (knee injury) were unexpected events. Justin Champagnie going to the NBA after two seasons is the biggest loss. In Capel’s first season, he recruited Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens and Au’Diese Toney, who were promising and productive — but all three turned out to be bad fits and transferred. They now are important pieces on the rosters of Indiana, Nebraska and Arkansas, respectively.

Pitt’s future beyond March?

Capel has no commitments for next season, but everyone with the exception of Gueye is eligible to return.

Even if the top four do return, Pitt is in desperate need of experienced reinforcements. Capel must and will dig deep into the NCAA transfer portal in the offseason.

Imagine, if he hadn’t found Burton and Gueye there after last season.