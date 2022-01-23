ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Interested In IT? Get Up to Speed on CompTIA.

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbXpf_0dtbxe1v00

If you want to work in the IT industry these days, you need to get certified and CompTIA is one of the world's leading certifying bodies. Even if you'd just like to be a little more clued into your business's IT, it's valuable to pursue CompTIA certifications as they can help you better understand modern enterprise IT.

In The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle , you'll get a comprehensive introduction to the world of IT as you pore through study materials for 15 different certification exams. This bundle's on sale for just $79 (reg. $4,425) for a limited time.

This bundle is curated and taught by iCollege, an authorized CompTIA partner and one of the most trusted marketplaces in e-learning since 2003. iCollege has helped individuals across three continents learn modern tech skills and has partnered with Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies alike to educate employees on the skills they'll need to carry their companies into the future.

In this extensive bundle, you'll get access to study materials for 15 CompTIA certification exams, including:

  • CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61)
  • CompTIA A+ (220-1001/220-1002)
  • CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)
  • CompTIA Network+ (N10-008)
  • CompTIA Server+ (SK0-005)
  • CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)
  • CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-003)
  • CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004)
  • CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)
  • CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)
  • CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)
  • CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002)
  • CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)
  • CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-004)
  • CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004)

If you're keeping track, it's a course-load that starts with the absolute basics of enterprise IT and expands to include networking, cloud administration, penetration testing, cybersecurity, server configuration, and much more. It's a comprehensive bundle that will let you pick and choose the subjects you find the most interesting.

Ready to jump into modern IT? Get The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle for just $79 today.

Prices are subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
securityboulevard.com

CompTIA and Continuing Education (CE’s)

Phoenix TS Is proud to be a trusted and verified partner of CompTIA! CompTIA (The Computing Technology Industry Association) is globally recognized for providing vendor neutral training and certifications that help drive the market of information technology. Phoenix has collaborated with CompTIA to provide training that allows professionals to pursue...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comptia#Tech#Linux#Comptia It Fundamentals#Comptia Network#Comptia Cloud#Comptia Project#Comptia Security#Sy0
wccftech.com

2022 Complete CompTIA Exam Certification Labs & PBQs Training Bundle Lifetime Access Is Up For A Massive Offer

The 2022 Complete CompTIA Exam Certification Labs & PBQs Training Bundle: Lifetime Access. CompTIA exams can be hard to clear, but they can be very easy if you have access to the right course material. Wccftech will help you with this, and we are offering a limited-time discount offer on the 2022 Complete CompTIA Exam Certification Labs & PBQs Training Bundle Lifetime Access. The offer will expire in a week, so get your hands on it right away.
SOFTWARE
Engadget

Train to ace your CompTIA A+ exam for just $15

In the IT world, the closest thing to a standard prerequisite (besides, of course, the expertise itself) is a credential. Nearly every organization's IT department looks for this because it demonstrates an entry-level understanding of enterprise IT. If you're interested in pursuing a career in IT, you should take the CompTIA A+ exam, and you can get the study materials to help you ace the test on your first try in .
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
yourchoiceway.com

How To Speed Up Windows

With Windows 11 just around the corner, make sure your Windows 10 device is running as fast as it can with these ten top tips. As exciting as buying a new laptop or PC is, that blazing-fast speed you get out of the box is unlikely to last. As the internal storage gets filled up and background processes start running, some slowdown is almost inevitable.
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

Speeding Up Synthesis

The automated fast-flow device, designed by the Pentelute Group to replace traditional stepwise synthesis via click chemistry, consists of seven modules including a central control computer, solution storage system, three HPLC pumps, three multiposition valves, heating elements, reaction zone, and a UV-vis detector — all controlled by a modular script in the Mechwolf programming environment.
ENGINEERING
Entrepreneur

iMocha Raises $14 Million In Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. AI-powered digital skills assessment platform, iMocha, has raised $14 million in Series A round led by Eight Roads Ventures, with participation from existing investors Upekkha and Better Capital. Aditya Systla from Eight Roads Ventures and Prasanna Krishnamoorthy from Upekkha will join iMocha’s board of directors.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

How to speed up your broadband internet

Find out the speed you are getting using a computer connected to your router via an ethernet network cable. Many routers and other devices come with one, or they cost about £5 separately. You may also need a USB ethernet adapter (about £10) if your computer does not have...
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy