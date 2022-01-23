ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

Howell Teens are killed in a car crash over the weekend

By Samana Sheikh
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9Vxp_0dtbwk0O00

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)— Two teenagers were reported deceased following a crash on Saturday night in Genoa Township, according to WHMI.

The crash involved two cars and happened around 10:51 p.m. last night at the intersection of S. Hacker Road and McClements Road.

According to WHMI , a preliminary investigation found a 16-year-old boy from Fowlerville was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck eastbound on McClements Road, and the three passengers were also 16-year-old boys from Howell. Authorities say the truck failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 1998 Honda Civic with a male driver from South Lyon who was traveling south on S. Hacker Road.

WHMI says after the crash the Ford F-150 overturned and left the roadway with ejected both the driver and one of the passengers. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Livingston County EMS transported the remaining passengers in the Ford F-150 to Providence Hospital in Novi. Those passengers face non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda Civic has non-life-threatening-injuries and was transported to U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor.

According to WHMI, the roadway was closed for nearly 4 1/2 hours for the investigation and clean-up.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

This crash is still being investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howell, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Genoa Township, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Howell, MI
Accidents
City
South Lyon, MI
Genoa Township, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Genoa Township, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Howell, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Ford F 150#Traffic Accident#Honda#Livingston County#Providence Hospital#U Of M Hospital#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WLNS

What exactly happens during an autopsy? We have the answers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you ever wondered how an autopsy works? The meticulous procedure can help determine how a person died. However, if the person has not been identified, the process can vary. So, what are the exact steps are to an autopsy of an unidentified victim? We have your answers. “We generally have […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy