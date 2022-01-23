ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lukas Nelson Releases Tons Of Live Performances From 2021 Fall Tour

By Casey Young
 4 days ago

Lukas Nelson had himself a busy year in 2021.

He released a new album, A Few Stars Apart , and spent a good portion of his time out on the road touring.

And he recently put out a ton of live versions of some of his favorite songs from his 2021 fall tour, and of course, they sound just as good as the studio recordings. He’s still on my bucket list of artists I need to see live.

There are songs from his 2017 record, my personal favorite, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, the aforementioned album, A Few Stars Apart , as well as a few others. They even included a couple epic guitar and piano solos from his band members that are a fun addition to the playlist.

Honestly, live recordings from the road can be a hit or miss but these are some of the best I’ve heard in a long time.

Do yourself a favor and check ’em out:

“4 Letter Word”

“Set Me Down”

“Find Yourself”

“Carolina”

The post Lukas Nelson Releases Tons Of Live Performances From 2021 Fall Tour first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

