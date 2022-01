SAN ANTONIO — Get caffinated! The Coffee Festival is returning this year to a new location in downtown San Antonio. The annual festival is moving from its former home in La Villita to Travis Park in 2022. The festival will be held February 12, 2022, and will feature music, food, activities and of course, lots of coffee. Gates for the general public open at 10 a.m. and the festival goes until 3 p.m. with special exclusive access for VIP ticketholders from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO