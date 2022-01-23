ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomfoolery On Tremont Presents Sean Patton Monday Night

By Sean Leary
 4 days ago
Tomfoolery On Tremont presents a special event with a show by Sean Patton at The Renwick Mansion at 7 p.m. Monday, January 24. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 @ door. Sean Patton is a comedian based in New York, by way of New Orleans. He...

