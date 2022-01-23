Tomfoolery On Tremont Presents Sean Patton Monday Night

For the first time since leaving Dunder Mifflin, “The Office” co-stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski will reunite on-screen in Paramount’s new family movie “If.”
Krasinski will write, direct and star in the film. Along with Carell, “An Officer and a Gentleman” and “Roots” star Louis Gossett Jr., “Minari” breakout Alan Kim, and “The Walking Dead” actor Cailey Fleming have also been added to the call sheet. They will join previously announced cast members Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw.
The official logline has yet to be revealed, but the story is based on Krasinski’s original idea about a child’s journey...
Comments / 0