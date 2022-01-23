7 Alabama players selected in latest 4-round 2022 NFL mock draft

Though the NFL playoffs are still ongoing, fans of many teams have turned their focus to the upcoming 2022 draft. Wether it be filling a team-need or selecting the best player available, the top collegiate talent will land with teams from all across the league.
Alabama players are a staple in the annual draft, especially in the early rounds.
Pro Football Network recently released their latest four-round 2022 NFL mock draft, which features seven total former Crimson Tide stars from both sides of the ball.
Some join struggling teams on the first night of the draft, while others may be joining an established contender.
Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
LSU football is still in the mix for 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning. One program, however, that was thought to be one of Manning’s top choices is no longer in the running. Sports Illustrated Clemson Tigers insider Jason Priester reported on Wednesday that Clemson is no longer in the...
The San Francisco 49ers received a bit of trouble news surrounding standout offensive tackle Trent Williams this week. Williams is dealing with a right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during the 49ers-Packers playoff game at Lambeau last Saturday night. He stayed in the game but was seen on crutches following the Niners’ victory.
On Wednesday night, three-star quarterback Elijah Warner announced where he’ll be playing college football. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, will be taking his talents to Temple. He announced that he’s “100 percent committed” to the program on Twitter. The Phoenix Brophy...
Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ exit from the playoffs last weekend, rumors about Tom Brady retiring have started to run rampant. The 44-year-old quarterback poured gasoline on the first with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday. Two days after the Bucs’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams,...
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Camar Wheaton is no longer listed on the school’s student directory and has been away from the team, per recent reports from 247Sports. The true freshman RB is reportedly “unlikely” to return to the team in 2022. Wheaton arrived in Tuscaloosa as...
Former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator and NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich has been hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Leftwich will be the Jags’ next head coach after Urban Meyer was fired midseason for a multitude of reasons. Arizona Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reported the news via Twitter on Thursday. Meyer...
You can rule out at least one trade destination for Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. Watson, who did not play in 2021 as he faced several allegations of sexual misconduct, could be traded this offseason. His future in the National Football League likely depends on the results of his sexual allegations. However, many continue to speculate about potential trades.
The Baltimore Ravens ended their 2021 season on a six-game losing streak and now turn their attention to the 2022 offseason. They will have many opportunities to improve their roster over the coming months, as they have a few big needs that need to be taken care of. One position...
The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022. This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most...
