ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

7 Alabama players selected in latest 4-round 2022 NFL mock draft

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xGJs_0dtbwExG00
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Though the NFL playoffs are still ongoing, fans of many teams have turned their focus to the upcoming 2022 draft. Wether it be filling a team-need or selecting the best player available, the top collegiate talent will land with teams from all across the league.

Alabama players are a staple in the annual draft, especially in the early rounds.

Pro Football Network recently released their latest four-round 2022 NFL mock draft, which features seven total former Crimson Tide stars from both sides of the ball.

Some join struggling teams on the first night of the draft, while others may be joining an established contender.

Here’s where they are projected to land.

Rd.1, No. 1 OVR - Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal (OT)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Imwr2_0dtbwExG00

Rd. 1, No. 18 OVR - New Orleans Saints: Jameson Williams (WR)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQw3w_0dtbwExG00
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Jameson Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Rd. 2, No. 36 OVR - New York Giants: Christian Harris (LB)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DAkt_0dtbwExG00

College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati

Rd. 2, No. 53 OVR - Las Vegas Raiders: Phidarian Mathis (DL)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIVHO_0dtbwExG00
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) celebrates a stop against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Rd. 3, No 84 OVR - Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalyn Armour-Davis (CB)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cB5j1_0dtbwExG00
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rd. 3, No. 97 OVR - Pittsburgh Steelers: John Metchie III

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jk7hF_0dtbwExG00
AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 27: John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide scores in the fourth overtime to defeat that Auburn Tigers 24-22 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rd. 4, No. 123 OVR - Las Vegas Raiders: Brian Robinson Jr. (RB)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CREqv_0dtbwExG00
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Brian Robinson Jr. #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide carries the ball in the first quarter of the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

49ers Get Troubling News On Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers received a bit of trouble news surrounding standout offensive tackle Trent Williams this week. Williams is dealing with a right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during the 49ers-Packers playoff game at Lambeau last Saturday night. He stayed in the game but was seen on crutches following the Niners’ victory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Giants#College Football#American Football#Pro Football Network#Wr#Ovr Pittsburgh
The Spun

Kurt Warner’s Son, A QB Recruit, Announces Commitment

On Wednesday night, three-star quarterback Elijah Warner announced where he’ll be playing college football. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, will be taking his talents to Temple. He announced that he’s “100 percent committed” to the program on Twitter. The Phoenix Brophy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says Tom Brady’s Comments Are ‘Horrifying’

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ exit from the playoffs last weekend, rumors about Tom Brady retiring have started to run rampant. The 44-year-old quarterback poured gasoline on the first with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday. Two days after the Bucs’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Game Haus

Jaguars hire Byron Leftwich as head coach

Former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator and NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich has been hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Leftwich will be the Jags’ next head coach after Urban Meyer was fired midseason for a multitude of reasons. Arizona Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reported the news via Twitter on Thursday. Meyer...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deshaun Watson News

You can rule out at least one trade destination for Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. Watson, who did not play in 2021 as he faced several allegations of sexual misconduct, could be traded this offseason. His future in the National Football League likely depends on the results of his sexual allegations. However, many continue to speculate about potential trades.
NFL
DawgsDaily

Jaheim Singletary Ranked No. 1 Corner in Final Rankings

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022. This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy