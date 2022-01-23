House fire in Waverly draws in multiple fire departments

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A reported structure fire in Waverly led to multiple road closures Sunday afternoon.

The initial call came in around 12:16 p.m. for a structure fire at 202 Chemung St. in Waverly, bringing in both Sayre and Waverly Barton Fire Departments.

Chemung St. and multiple connecting streets were blocked off for some time while firefighters tended to the back end of the house.

First responders told our 18 News Reporter that a gas fireplace was the issue of concern and that it had caused some damage to the house, but nothing major. A ladder truck was used to look on the roof of the house and around the chimney, while firefighters inside the house dealt with whatever had gotten out of hand for the homeowner.

The fire was deemed to be put out around 1 p.m., a thermal check was performed on some of the walls inside the house to see if the fire had spread, with nothing found, the area was deemed clear at 1:10 p.m.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.