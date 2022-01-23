ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Shawnee Game Conference celebrates student success in award presentation

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRMYd_0dtbvD2K00
Parth Sujit Naik received the Jack Bohm Art Portfolio Award, Makarand Subhash Lahane received the Melanie Gordon Game Marketing Pitch Award, and Lily Gresham received the Shawnee Game Design Award presented by the Shawnee Student Research Experience.

PORTSMOUTH — Showcasing the best gaming work of students, alumni, and industry professionals through interactive sessions, displays, and tournament competitions, Shawnee State University’s annual Shawnee Game Conference (SGC), recognized three students this past year for their pitches and presentations at the conference. Parth Sujit Naik received the Jack Bohm Art Portfolio Award, Makarand Subhash Lahane received the Melanie Gordon Game Marketing Pitch Award, and Lily Gresham received the Shawnee Game Design Award presented by the Shawnee Student Research Experience.

Awarded for his student professionalism and creativity, Makarand Subhash Lahane is thankful for the opportunity to showcase his senior project at the conference and be recognized with the award.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It was a great event and the entire process of working on the pitch was amazing. This helped me gain a better practical understanding of my project.”

Majoring in Digital Simulation & Game Engineering, Lahane’s game pitch included a full stack application to support a collaborative platform for playing and learning chess.

SGC hosts several industry professionals who bring a wealth of knowledge to the conference every year with talks including computer science, character design, animation, production, development, and much more. As a senior, Lahane has enjoyed the talks from experts to help encourage him as he prepares to graduate later this year.

“My favorite thing about the Shawnee Game Conference is talks from experts,” he said. “I really enjoy them. I remember during the 2019 Shawnee Game Conference I attended Paul Yost’s ‘Verlet Integration’ talk. I was really inspired after that talk, and that also motivated me to work on a couple of games using Verlet Integration.”

To learn more about the annual Shawnee Game Conference at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawneegamecon.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Explainer: What are NATO's next steps if Russia invades Ukraine?

BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - NATO allies are putting forces on standby and sending reinforcements to eastern Europe in response to Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders. Here are some of the dilemmas about NATO's next steps. WILL NATO COME TO UKRAINE'S DEFENCE?. Not militarily. Ukraine...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Shawnee, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Education
ABC News

Neil Young explains decision to remove music from Spotify

Spotify announced it has officially removed Neil Young's music from the streaming service as per the folk-rock legend's request because he didn't want share the platform with Joe Rogan's popular podcast, which Young accuses of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the pandemic. "We want all the world's music and...
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger didn’t play football like a quarterback. Not today’s quarterback anyway. He didn’t run from contact as much as he welcomed it. The harder the hits, the higher the stakes, the longer the odds, the more Roethlisberger seemed to dig in during a career in which he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a pair of championships while developing a reputation as a throwback in a city that fashions itself as one even as it has evolved into something far more modern.
NFL
ABC News

Amy Schneider speaks out after historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends after 40 wins

Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign is officially over. Schneider's 40-game winning streak, which began Nov. 17, came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in a competitive game. She remains insecond for all-time consecutive wins, only behind Ken Jennings, whose 74-game record has held since 2004.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Success#Game Design#Gaming#College#Parth Sujit Naik#Verlet Integration
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
3K+
Followers
118
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy